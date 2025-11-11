Trying to find and turn the valve in the tunnels under Spaceport is the trickiest step in Arc Raiders ' Switching the Supply quest. After finding the source of the contamination in Water Troubles , Celeste sends you on a little trip to Spaceport to find a way to swap Speranza's supplier for one less contaminated.

While the tunnels under the Spaceport aren't all that hard to find, tracking down the singular valve you have to turn within them is. These tunnels are fairly extensive and right in the centre of the map—the last place you want to hang around or be caught unawares by Raiders in the dark. So, before someone sneaks up on you, here's how to complete Switching the Supply, both in terms of finding the tunnels and the valve you've got to turn.

How to complete Switching the Supply in Arc Raiders

Look for a hole into the underground tunnels just southwest of the Launch Towers (Image credit: Embark Studios)

The 'tunnels under the Spaceport' comprise quite a large area, running, as they do, all the way around the base of the Launch Towers. But rather than exploring the whole tunnel system, there's a point you can enter that's super close to your objective. You'll want to look for an opening, marked on the map above, that's directly to the southwest of the Launch Towers in the centre of the map. Simply:

Head down inside this opening by walking down the concrete slope. Turn around at the bottom and walk down the tunnel a little way, looking for a yellow-marked valve wheel on your right. Interact with this to 'switch the supply' of water going to Speranza and complete your quest.

Pretty easy, huh? You can also enter the tunnels under the Launch Towers from a variety of other locations, but you'll then have to navigate through them to the marked point.

Image 1 of 2 Go down the concrete slope and then double back down the tunnel below (Image credit: Embark Studios) Look for a yellow-marked valve on your right to turn (Image credit: Embark Studios)

As you can see, the tunnel system is quite long, and it's full of other nuisances like exploding ticks that are hard to kill in the dark, and loot-hungry players.