Navigating Arc Raiders' Stella Montis is always a pain, so I'm sorry to tell you that the On Deaf Ears quest sees you running from one side of the map to the other. At least you don't need to get lucky in finding a random item, like the With a View quest.

Below, I'll show you where you need to look to complete On Deaf Ears in Arc Raiders, digging up old research for everyone's favourite medical robot, Lance. I recommend bringing a Raider Hatch key with you, as it'll take some time completing the quest objectives, and you'll finish next to a hatch, too.

Find the researcher's guest logs on the reception computer

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Embark) (Image credit: Embark)

You can find the reception computer on the front desk outside the Security room in the northeast of the Lobby, which is on the main floor. All you have to do is interact with the computer on the right to send the data to Lance.

Find the researcher's lecture notes

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Embark) (Image credit: Embark)

Now you need to find the computer on the lecturer's desk in the Auditorium, to the southeast of the Lobby area. Reaching the Auditorium can be a bit of a pain, so I've included the best route from the previous objective by Security to the Auditorium in the video below:

Basically, you'll want to head into the Security building behind the reception computer, take the stairs up to the fourth floor, and leave out the door to the south. At the end of the hallway, you'll see a restricted access door to the Business Centre, which leads you to the Auditorium's back door.

Find information about the prototypes in Medical Research

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Embark) (Image credit: Embark)

You'll find the next computer in the northeastern corner of the main lab on the second floor of Medical Research, close to the entrance from Loading Bay and Assembly. Unlike the previous two normal-looking computers, this last one is a large, very scientific one, so it's easier to overlook.

Find the printed shipping logs in the Assembly Workshops

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Embark) (Image credit: Embark)

The final objective of the On Deaf Ears quest is located in Assembly Workshops, so head north from the previous step in Medical Research. More specifically, the printed shipping logs can be found in a cardboard box in the corner of the second-floor office, next to the Raider Hatch in the east region of Assembly Workshops.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

From the Raider Hatch, walk up the metal staircase and into the office ahead of you. The cardboard box with the shipping logs will be on the desk directly to your left as you enter the room. Do that, and you're free to leave Stella Montis and turn the quest in to Lance.