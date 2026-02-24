Completing A Dead End in Arc Raiders is just one of the many new quests you can undertake as part of the Shrouded Sky update. This one sees you heading into the underground of Blue Gate to crack open a locked room and collect an item for Shani—it's fairly straightforward, but a bit confusing if you've never ventured there before.

Blue Gate's underground can be a bit of a PvP hotbed, so be somewhat cautious in the area. Unless you're a PvP monster, that is, in which case, murder all in your path. You might also be struggling to find a Comet Igniter for the new Weather Monitoring System project, but otherwise, here's how to complete A Dead End in Arc Raiders.

Find MANTIKOR'S underground facilities

You need to head to the underground Security Wing (Image credit: Embark Studios)

To find MANTIKOR'S underground facilities, you'll need to head down to the Security Wing in the underground section of Blue Gate. If you've never been here before, you can get to this area in a number of different ways, either descending through the Headhouse or entering via the Checkpoint's Outer Gates, and then going through the Traffic Tunnel towards the Security Wing on the west side.

Find a way into the locked room in the Security Wing

You need three batteries from nearby to open the Access Capacitor door (Image credit: Embark Studios)

Once there, you need to unlock a door labelled on the map as Access Capacitor, and, similar to the doors in Stella Montis, you need to find three batteries and deliver them there to power it up. These batteries can spawn in multiple locations—I found them in the room just down the corridor from the Access Capacitor door, against the side of a bank of machinery, shown in the clip below.

You can also find them above that room, next to a circular tunnel entrance by some pipes. Either way, deliver all three batteries to open the door, unless someone has already done it.

Search the locked room for any records on Project Heartwood and find the Dusty Film Reel

Image 1 of 2 Interact with the machine with the film reels to the right of the screens (Image credit: Embark Studios) Then interact with the smaller machine to the left to get the Dusty Film Reel for Shani (Image credit: Embark Studios)

Once inside the room, you'll want to head to the table in front of the four screens, then look to your right to see a couple of machines with film reels—interact with the leftmost one. This will start a film playing on the screen at the centre of the room. Now go over to the left side of the screen and interact with the smaller machine to produce the Dusty Film Reel. Pop this in a safe pocket, extract, and deliver it to Shani to complete the quest.