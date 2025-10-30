In one of Arc Raiders' early quests, A Bad Feeling, Celeste sends you off to search for an ARC Probe or ARC Courier. It sounds simple on paper, but the location of these contraptions is anything but easy to find. Outside of this quest, these contraptions are great sources of loot.

You'll want to complete the A Bad Feeling quest as soon as you can, as it unlocks additional missions that you can progress through at the same time, so it's a good roadblock to clear early on. If you're struggling to find an ARC Probe or Courier to complete this quest, then I've got a few tips for you and places to search.

Where to find ARC Probes and Couriers in Arc Raiders

ARC Probes look like missiles either lodged in the ground or crash-landed on their sides, while Courers are larger and more boxy. Both Probes and Couriers emit a thick black smoke so you can see them on the horizon. Plus, Probes also beep (it's annoying), so you can tell when you're near one and getting closer.

To complete A Bad Feeling, you can find ARC Probes or ARC Couriers, but I generally suggest the latter. Couriers seem to have a handful of set spawn locations, but Probes appear to be much more random and can even airdrop mid-match; you'll see them fly down and slowly land on the ground.

On Dam Battlegrounds, I've found ARC Couriers:

Just outside the west wall of Electrical Substation

Near the road junction leading from Electrical Substation to Water Treatment

On the slope just south of Research & Administration

In the South Swamp Outpost

In the hills just south of Research & Administration, east of Small Creek

On the side of the road by West Broken Bridge on the way south to Hydroponic Dome Complex

Likewise, I've found ARC Probes in the following locations on Dam Battlegrounds, though your mileage may vary:

On the surface at Power Generation Complex, at the centre of the location

At the centre of Hydroponic Dome Complex

Two ARC Probes in the hills just south of Research & Administration, east of Small Creek (this was during the electromagnetic storm event, which disrupts ARC machines, so it could have been the reason I found two)

In the South Swamp Outpost, near the Field Depot location

For completing the A Bad Feeling quest for Celeste, you'll earn ten Metal Parts, five Steel Springs, and five rolls of Duct Tape. Remember, even once you've finished the quest, it's worth keeping an eye out for ARC Probes and Couriers, as they can contain high-quality materials and gear, and they're simple enough to loot.