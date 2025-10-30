From Wasps and Hornets to Bison and Ticks, there are a lot of different ARC robots in Arc Raiders, and most aren't all that self-explanatory as to what they actually are and do. The Fireballs are an exception, though that doesn't make them any easier to find, which is unfortunate given early quests like Fight Fire With Fire, The Right Tool and What Goes Around require you to find Fireballs.

Outside of quests, Fireballs are also the source of Fireball Burners, so they're worth tracking down. Below, I'll go over where to find Fireballs and how to get Fireball Burners to tick off both quests.

Where to find Fireballs in Arc Raiders

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Embark) (Image credit: Embark)

Fireballs are exactly what they sound like: small metal balls that dish out fire damage, though they're easy to confuse with Pops, which are slightly smaller electric variants. You will almost always find Fireballs inside buildings in tight hallways and rooms.

The easiest places to check first are generally Control Tower and Research & Administration on the Dam Battlegrounds map, since they're right next to each other and near where they commonly spawn. Hydroponic Dome Complex is pretty good, too, because it's so easy to navigate, though it being a high-quality loot area can mean you're more likely to find other players.

On the Dam Battlegrounds map, you can find Fireballs in:

Control Tower

Research & Administration

Water Treatment

Dome outposts in Hydroponic Dome Complex

Testing Annex

Another good location to check is Flight Control and Control Tower B6 on the Spaceport map, though this map is higher difficulty than Dam Battlegrounds. Likewise, the north end of Buried City, like Galleria and Hospital, is also worth searching, though it's also a harder map.

The quickest way to kill a Fireball is to wait until its shell opens up, as it's about to attack, and then shoot it with a high-powered weapon like a Ferro.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

How to get Fireball Burners in Arc Raiders

You can get Fireball Burners by killing Fireballs and looting them. The important thing to note is that they look like any other uncommon recyclable material; they're not technically grenades, though they can be thrown to create a small fire.

Fireball Burners aren't all that important, though you need to destroy an ARC enemy using a Fireball Burner for the What Goes Around quest for Apollo. A single Fireball Burner generally won't be enough to kill an ARC enemy, so it's wise to weaken it with your gun first and then throw a Burner at it to score the final blow and complete the quest.

You'll need a handful of Burners to upgrade your Refiner to level two, as well, so it's worth having a small stockpile of them early on.