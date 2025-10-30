Where to find Fireballs in Arc Raiders
Track down Fireballs and get your hands on a Fireball Burner.
From Wasps and Hornets to Bison and Ticks, there are a lot of different ARC robots in Arc Raiders, and most aren't all that self-explanatory as to what they actually are and do. The Fireballs are an exception, though that doesn't make them any easier to find, which is unfortunate given early quests like Fight Fire With Fire, The Right Tool and What Goes Around require you to find Fireballs.
Outside of quests, Fireballs are also the source of Fireball Burners, so they're worth tracking down. Below, I'll go over where to find Fireballs and how to get Fireball Burners to tick off both quests.
Where to find Fireballs in Arc Raiders
Fireballs are exactly what they sound like: small metal balls that dish out fire damage, though they're easy to confuse with Pops, which are slightly smaller electric variants. You will almost always find Fireballs inside buildings in tight hallways and rooms.
The easiest places to check first are generally Control Tower and Research & Administration on the Dam Battlegrounds map, since they're right next to each other and near where they commonly spawn. Hydroponic Dome Complex is pretty good, too, because it's so easy to navigate, though it being a high-quality loot area can mean you're more likely to find other players.
On the Dam Battlegrounds map, you can find Fireballs in:
- Control Tower
- Research & Administration
- Water Treatment
- Dome outposts in Hydroponic Dome Complex
- Testing Annex
Another good location to check is Flight Control and Control Tower B6 on the Spaceport map, though this map is higher difficulty than Dam Battlegrounds. Likewise, the north end of Buried City, like Galleria and Hospital, is also worth searching, though it's also a harder map.
The quickest way to kill a Fireball is to wait until its shell opens up, as it's about to attack, and then shoot it with a high-powered weapon like a Ferro.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
How to get Fireball Burners in Arc Raiders
You can get Fireball Burners by killing Fireballs and looting them. The important thing to note is that they look like any other uncommon recyclable material; they're not technically grenades, though they can be thrown to create a small fire.
Fireball Burners aren't all that important, though you need to destroy an ARC enemy using a Fireball Burner for the What Goes Around quest for Apollo. A single Fireball Burner generally won't be enough to kill an ARC enemy, so it's wise to weaken it with your gun first and then throw a Burner at it to score the final blow and complete the quest.
You'll need a handful of Burners to upgrade your Refiner to level two, as well, so it's worth having a small stockpile of them early on.
Rory has made the fatal error of playing way too many live service games at once, and somehow still finding time for everything in between. Sure, he’s an expert at Destiny 2, Call of Duty, and more, but at what cost? He’s even sunk 1,000 hours into The Elder Scrolls Online over the years. At least he put all those hours spent grinding challenges to good use over the years as a freelancer and guides editor. In his spare time, he’s also an avid video creator, often breaking down the environmental design of his favourite games. If you can’t track him down, he’s probably lost in a cave with a bunch of dwarves shouting “rock and stone” to no end.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.