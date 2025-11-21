How to complete The Major's Footlocker in Arc Raiders
Find the footlocker in the Dam Battlegrounds apartments for Tian Wen.
Completing The Major's Footlocker in Arc Raiders is one of the easier quests you can expect to encounter. All you really have to do is find a footlocker in an apartment building for Tian Wen. The only problem? There are multiple apartment areas on Dam Battlegrounds, each with their own separate buildings.
Sure, you'll find it if you methodically search, but if you want to know its exact location and speed things up a bit, I'll explain exactly where to find Major Aiva's footlocker below. You'll also have to extract an item to complete the quest. While there are plenty of extract points nearby, and Dam Battlegrounds is one of the safest maps, you might want to use a safe pocket instead of a free loadout.
Search for Major Aiva's mementos in the apartments northwest of The Dam
First, you'll need to head to the Ruby Residence area in the north of Dam Battlegrounds, to the northwest of the Hydroponic Dome Complex, and to the west of the Generator Halls and Power Generation Complex. This area has three apartment buildings, but you're looking for the southwest one, i.e. the left one of the lower two on the map. You just need to:
- Head inside the building and climb two flights of stairs to the second floor
- Go into the apartment and head into the back room behind the kitchen
- Look for a yellow-marked footlocker on a desk by the window there
Interacting with it will produce Major Aiva's Mementos, which you should pick up and stow in your safe pocket, if you have one. Now you need to extract said item to complete the quest. I recommend the Swamp Lift Elevator (since it's usually safer than the Rocketeer-guarded one by the Generator Halls), but either way, deliver the mementos back to Tian Wen to complete the quest.
Sean's first PC games were Full Throttle and Total Annihilation and his taste has stayed much the same since. When not scouring games for secrets or bashing his head against puzzles, you'll find him revisiting old Total War campaigns, agonizing over his Destiny 2 fit, or still trying to finish the Horus Heresy. Sean has also written for EDGE, Eurogamer, PCGamesN, Wireframe, EGMNOW, and Inverse.
