Completing The Major's Footlocker in Arc Raiders is one of the easier quests you can expect to encounter. All you really have to do is find a footlocker in an apartment building for Tian Wen. The only problem? There are multiple apartment areas on Dam Battlegrounds, each with their own separate buildings.

Sure, you'll find it if you methodically search, but if you want to know its exact location and speed things up a bit, I'll explain exactly where to find Major Aiva's footlocker below. You'll also have to extract an item to complete the quest. While there are plenty of extract points nearby, and Dam Battlegrounds is one of the safest maps, you might want to use a safe pocket instead of a free loadout .

Search for Major Aiva's mementos in the apartments northwest of The Dam

The footlocker is in the 2nd floor apartment of the southwest building at Ruby Residence (Image credit: Embark Studios)

First, you'll need to head to the Ruby Residence area in the north of Dam Battlegrounds, to the northwest of the Hydroponic Dome Complex, and to the west of the Generator Halls and Power Generation Complex. This area has three apartment buildings, but you're looking for the southwest one, i.e. the left one of the lower two on the map. You just need to:

Head inside the building and climb two flights of stairs to the second floor Go into the apartment and head into the back room behind the kitchen Look for a yellow-marked footlocker on a desk by the window there

Interact with the footlocker and pick up Major Aiva's Mementos (Image credit: Embark Studios)

Interacting with it will produce Major Aiva's Mementos, which you should pick up and stow in your safe pocket, if you have one. Now you need to extract said item to complete the quest. I recommend the Swamp Lift Elevator (since it's usually safer than the Rocketeer-guarded one by the Generator Halls), but either way, deliver the mementos back to Tian Wen to complete the quest.