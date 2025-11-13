How to complete Prescriptions of the Past in Arc Raiders
Help Lance acquire some old medical data in the Spaceport.
Completing Prescriptions of the Past in Arc Raiders is one of the simplest quests you'll get given by Lance, Speranza's resident robo-medic. This mission sees you heading to the Departure Building in the Spaceport and scrounging up some old medical records still stored there. The main challenge, honestly, is just finding the Medical Exam Room and where said records are kept.
The Departure Building might have a turret, or a pop or two to contend with, and it's also quite close to the centre of the map, where various other Arcs patrol. Thankfully, though, this building doesn't seem to get all that much Raider foot traffic despite its proximity to the Launch Towers.
I'd suggest bringing a free loadout since you don't need to exfil any items this time around, but otherwise, here's how to complete Prescriptions of the Past.
How to complete Prescriptions of the Past in Arc Raiders
Your first step is heading to the Departure Building on Spaceport, just to the west of the Launch Towers in the centre of the map. To reach the Medical Exam Room, simply:
- Go through the main entrance into the lobby, when coming from the east
- Head up the stairs, curving around to the left, then take the walkway on your left, above which you'll see the sign for the Medical Exam Room
- At the end of the walkway, pass under the overhang, and then turn left again to enter the signposted "Exam Rooms"
You'll now get the objective to search for the records. Simply pass through the Medical Exam Room with all the equipment and gurneys until you spot a desk with a computer on your right.
On the desk, you'll find some yellow-marked folders with the option to interact and "Search Medical Records". Do that and you'll complete the quest for Lance.
Sean's first PC games were Full Throttle and Total Annihilation and his taste has stayed much the same since. When not scouring games for secrets or bashing his head against puzzles, you'll find him revisiting old Total War campaigns, agonizing over his Destiny 2 fit, or still trying to finish the Horus Heresy. Sean has also written for EDGE, Eurogamer, PCGamesN, Wireframe, EGMNOW, and Inverse.
