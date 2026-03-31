The Waking the Grid quest in Arc Raiders appears immediately after you complete Dust on the Wires , and this one also sees you heading for the Spaceport to track down some tricky locations and rooms. This time, you'll have to find a Guard Tower, the Security Control Center, and the Data Office in the Arrivals Building, all of which might trip you up depending on your familiarity with the map.

Still, it's certainly not the hardest quest in Arc Raiders by a longshot. Here's how to complete Waking the Grid.

Activate the security sensors in one of the Guard Towers

You can find a Guard Tower just east of the Fuel Lines on the wall (Image credit: Embark Studios)

Your first step will be heading to one of the many Guard Towers that dot the big Spaceport wall surrounding the central area itself. There's an easy-to-access one just to the east of Fuel Lines, and to the west of Control Tower A6 that I recommend.

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Image 1 of 2 Use the rubble to climb onto the wall and access the door (Image credit: Embark Studios) Zipline to the top and interact with the terminal on the left (Image credit: Embark Studios)

Simply climb the break in the wall to the east of it to access its door on top of said wall, then zipline up and interact with the yellow-marked console on your left.

Start the Security Control Center in the Departure Building

The Security Control Center is in the southern section of the Departure Building (Image credit: Embark Studios)

Now you need to go to the Departure Building to the north of that Guard Tower I mentioned, specifically, to the Security Control Center. The easiest way to find this is, as shown in the clip below, entering from the southwest side of the building, going straight past the long desk, left, and then left again into the room itself.

You'll want to look for a terminal desk in the back right flashing red—interact with this to complete the next stage.