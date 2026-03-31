How to complete Waking the Grid in Arc Raiders
Find a Guard Tower and the Security Control Center for Shani.
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The Waking the Grid quest in Arc Raiders appears immediately after you complete Dust on the Wires, and this one also sees you heading for the Spaceport to track down some tricky locations and rooms. This time, you'll have to find a Guard Tower, the Security Control Center, and the Data Office in the Arrivals Building, all of which might trip you up depending on your familiarity with the map.
Still, it's certainly not the hardest quest in Arc Raiders by a longshot. Here's how to complete Waking the Grid.
Activate the security sensors in one of the Guard Towers
Your first step will be heading to one of the many Guard Towers that dot the big Spaceport wall surrounding the central area itself. There's an easy-to-access one just to the east of Fuel Lines, and to the west of Control Tower A6 that I recommend.Article continues below
Simply climb the break in the wall to the east of it to access its door on top of said wall, then zipline up and interact with the yellow-marked console on your left.
Start the Security Control Center in the Departure Building
Now you need to go to the Departure Building to the north of that Guard Tower I mentioned, specifically, to the Security Control Center. The easiest way to find this is, as shown in the clip below, entering from the southwest side of the building, going straight past the long desk, left, and then left again into the room itself.
You'll want to look for a terminal desk in the back right flashing red—interact with this to complete the next stage.