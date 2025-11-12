Completing A Warm Place to Rest in Arc Raiders is relatively simple besides one slightly tricky step where you have to follow a trail of red markers snaking across the Buried City map. Similar to A Reveal in Ruins or The Root of the Matter , this simple quest among the sand-sunken tenements of the city only has a couple of steps.

The first step also gives you the location you need to start it, so it really is just following the red markers that might trip you up. Seeing as you have no items to extract, consider bringing a free loadout , but otherwise, here's how to complete A Warm Place to Rest, including where to find the grave at the end of the red marker trail.

Locate the Abandoned Highway Camp

The Abandoned Highway Camp is in southwest Buried City (Image credit: Embark Studios)

Your first step is heading to the Abandoned Highway Camp in the southwest of the Buried City. If you haven't been here before, you'll have to climb up onto the rooftops to access this camp on a raised highway.

Look for the yellow-marked backpack to investigate (Image credit: Embark Studios)

Once there, you'll be told to "search for any signs of survivors". For this step, you need to investigate the yellow-marked backpack just next to the vehicle entrance, marked on the map above.

Follow the red markers

The red markers lead to a grave near the Buried Properties in the east of the map (Image credit: Embark Studios)

The next step is the trickier part of the quest, as you have to follow a bunch of red flags across the map. The flag-marked route essentially follows the highway east until you reach the collapsed section that descends into Piazza Arbusto. Then you go north-east towards the Buried Properties, where you'll find a grave you can investigate. The location is marked on the map above.

Inspect the grave to complete the quest (Image credit: Embark Studios)

You can try to follow the flags if you want—just be careful of other Raiders spotting you while you're exposed on the raised highway and taking potshots. Once you've completed the "Inspect the grave" objective, you'll be done with the quest and can exfil.