The Dust on the Wires quest is one of the first you'll be greeted with when you load up Arc Raiders new Flashpoint update, and while it's relatively straightforward, it's got a lot of stages. You'll be heading to Spaceport for Shani to investigate the whereabouts of a missing scout patrol, which involves finding a Field Depot and a few other locations.

You'll also have to deliver an item back to her, so I'd suggest bringing a safe pocket to be on the safe side. All that said, here's how to complete Dust on the Wires in Arc Raiders.

Visit a Field Depot and use the Field Radio

The southern Field Depot on the east side is closer to the next objective (Image credit: Embark Studios)

This first step involves heading to either of the two Field Depots on the east side of Spaceport, though I personally recommend the southern one, marked above, between the Security Checkpoint to the south, and the Communications Tower to the north.

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Interact with the terminal on the desk inside (Image credit: Embark Studios)

As with all Field Depots, it's easy to spot by the antenna on the roof. Once there, interact with the yellow-marked terminal on the desk inside.

Interact with the terminal in the old Raider Tower north of the Maintenance Hangar

The Raider Tower is a scrap structure just to the north of the hangar (Image credit: Embark Studios)

Now head to the Maintenance Hangar (to the west of the Field Depot in the previous step), and keep your eyes peeled for a rusted metallic tower just to the north of it. This structure looks like it's made of scrap and is quite small, plus it's actually the tower in the quest image.