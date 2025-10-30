The best Arc Raiders skills you should unlock first

Unsurprisingly, Arc Raiders is hard, and your odds of success are never all that great. It is an extraction shooter, after all, so losing your loot is all part of the routine. Luckily, you can increase your chances of survival using the best skills.

Unlike most extraction shooters, Arc Raiders actually has a full progression system with a skill tree that can soften the blow of a genre often obsessed with loot as the main form of progression—loot that you'll inevitably lose sooner or later. Below, I'll go over all the best perks in the skill trees that you should unlock.

Best Arc Raiders skills

There's a total of 45 unique skills in Arc Raiders, most with five upgrade levels, split between three distinct trees: Conditioning, Mobility, and Survival. In general, I'd recommend focusing on any skills that improve stamina efficiency, as it's required for sprinting and evading, and stamina is incredibly limiting early on.

As you'd expect, this means you'll want to invest in the Mobility skill tree the most early on, especially as you need to spend points within a tree to unlock perks further in. Skills like Marathon Runner and Youthful Lungs from Mobility, and Used to the Weight from Conditioning should be your priority early on.

These are the best skills in Arc Raiders, broken down by skill tree, starting at the bottom and working up to the higher tiers:

Mobility

Marathon Runner: Moving around costs less stamina.

Moving around costs less stamina. Youthful Lungs: Increases your max stamina.

Increases your max stamina. Carry the Momentum: After a sprint dodge roll, sprinting does not consume stamina for a short time. Has a cooldown between uses. (Requires 15 points spent in Mobility)

After a sprint dodge roll, sprinting does not consume stamina for a short time. Has a cooldown between uses. (Requires 15 points spent in Mobility) Effortless Roll: Dodge rolls cost less stamina.

Dodge rolls cost less stamina. Calming Stroll: While walking, your stamina regenerates as if you were standing still. (Requires 15 points in Mobility)

These perks go a long way in making your stamina meter go further, from straight-up increasing it to making vital actions consume less energy. You'll find that you're able to move around the large maps much quicker, which comes in handy whether you're rushing to beat players to key loot locations or running for your life.

Conditioning

Used to the Weight: Wearing a shield doesn't slow you down as much.

Wearing a shield doesn't slow you down as much. Survivor's Stamina: When you're critically hurt, your stamina regenerates faster. (Requires 15 points spent in Conditioning)

When you're critically hurt, your stamina regenerates faster. (Requires 15 points spent in Conditioning) Downed but Determined: When you're downed, it takes longer before you collapse.

When you're downed, it takes longer before you collapse. Unburdened Roll: If your shield breaks, your first dodge roll within a few seconds does not cost stamina. (15 points spent in Conditioning)

If your shield breaks, your first dodge roll within a few seconds does not cost stamina. (15 points spent in Conditioning) Loaded Arms: Your equipped weapon has less impact on your encumbrance.

Most of the Conditioning skills are there to save you when you're already at death's door, making them quite situational but nonetheless handy. My favourite skills in this tree are Used to the Weight and Loaded Arms, which make your shield and weapon less restrictive on your loadout. Unfortunately, Loaded Arms is quite late in the Conditioning tree, so I'd prioritise Mobility perks before pushing to unlock it.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Survival

Looter's Instincts: When searching a container, loot is revealed faster.

When searching a container, loot is revealed faster. Broad Shoulders: Increases the maximum weight you can carry.

Increases the maximum weight you can carry. Looter's Luck: When looting, there's a chance to reveal twice as many items at once.

When looting, there's a chance to reveal twice as many items at once. Security Breach: Lets you breach Security Lockers. (Requires 36 points spent in Survival)

Lets you breach Security Lockers. (Requires 36 points spent in Survival) In-Round Crafting: Unlocks the ability to field-craft items while topside.

Unlocks the ability to field-craft items while topside. Good as New: While under a healing effect, stamina regeneration is increased. (Requires 15 points in Survival)

While under a healing effect, stamina regeneration is increased. (Requires 15 points in Survival) Traveling Tinkerer: Unlocks additional items to field craft.

The Survival tree primarily focuses on looting and crafting, adding a great deal of utility to your build. One of the coolest is In-Round Crafting, enabling you to craft items while on a run, which you can later upgrade with Traveling Tinkerer. It's great if you need some healing items, but all you have are scrap materials.

Security Breach is another great upgrade, letting you crack open Security Lockers that you might've seen while scavenging topside. You can't unlock them without this skill, and what's not to love about bonus high-quality loot?

However, it's this tree's most simple skills that I love the most: Looter's Instincts, Looter's Luck, and Broad Shoulders. The first two let you loot significantly faster so you can avoid getting jumped by players or ARC and move onto the next area, while Board Shoulders turns you into a pack mule.