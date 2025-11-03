Completing the Marked for Death mission in Arc Raiders is relatively simple in comparison to multi-region quests like What We Left Behind and Eyes in the Sky , but it does have a couple of confusing steps that might catch you out. In this mission, you're tasked by Tian Wen with investigating whether one of her caches in the Buried City has been tampered with.

Thankfully, it's an outskirt location, so you don't have to worry about venturing into town to contend with patrolling Arcs or loot-hungry players. All that said, here's how to complete Marked for Death in Arc Raiders.

Reach Su Durante Warehouses in the Outskirts in Buried City

The Su Durante Warhouses are in the north of Buried City (Image credit: Embark Studios)

Your first step in the Marked for Death quest is making your way to the Su Durante Warehouses in the north of the Buried City. This is a fairly easy location to get to, depending on your spawn, but since it's on the outskirts rather than in the centre, you can expect far fewer players and Arcs.

Search for Tian Wen's cache near the Warehouses

Find the cache outside the warehouse against west wall (Image credit: Embark Studios)

Once you arrive at Su Durante Warehouses, you'll have to find Tian Wen's cache. This is actually outside the warehouse rather than inside, so you'll want to head around the exterior wall to the west side of the building, where you'll see a standard breach and search crate marked in yellow that you can investigate

Follow the clues

The clue you have to investigate is just a tiny way to the west of the cache (Image credit: Embark Studios)

Now, this is the trickiest part of the mission, but it's actually quite simple once you figure it out. After you've searched the cache, all you need to do is go very slightly west into the trees, where you'll find a piece of metal sticking out of the sand that you can investigate. It's really close to the crate, as you can see in the image above. Once you've done that, the quest is complete.