How to complete Eyes on the Prize in Arc Raiders

Rewire some solar panels for Tian Wen in the Buried City.

Most of Arc Raiders' quests send you into a warzone to acquire various McGuffins and extract with them in one piece. Every so often though, you'll get a quest like Eyes on the Prize which requires you to bring specific items into a match (or find them mid-match). This makes things more complicated and dials up the risk, as you could die and lose the items before even reaching the objective area.

Thankfully, Eyes on the Prize isn't too hard if you've got a packed stash or you're an avid scavenger. Below, I'll explain what items you need to bring, where to find them, and the location of the flooded solar panel on the secluded rooftop that Tian Wen needs you to fix.

You need to have three wires in your inventory to interact with the broken solar panel and complete the objective. You can scavenge these mid-match, but I recommend bringing some in with you to keep things simple, especially considering how common they are. You'll get wires by:

  • Searching computers, server cabinets, and other tech in Electrical and Technological areas, or even Residential areas. On Buried City, this includes Space Travel, Research, Santa Maria Houses, and Grandioso Apartments. Otherwise, check Power Generation Complex, Research & Administration, and Control Tower on Dam Battlegrounds.
  • Recycling items like Power Cables, Portable TVs, Toasters, Heatsinks, and other tech.

Once you have three wires, you're ready to repair the solar panel and complete Eyes on the Prize for real. To do this, head to the rooftop in the far south of Buried City, southwest of Plaza Rosa, not far from the highway if you've also got the A Warm Place to Rest quest on your docket as I did. More specifically, you're looking for the 'secluded terrace', which has large solar panels and a blue tarpaulin, so it's hard to miss.

Here you'll find a yellow electrical box that you can interact with to rewire the solar panel and tick off the objective, as long as you have those three wires with you.

As a reward for your handyman antics, Tian Wen will give you an Extended Shotgun Mag II and an Extended Medium Mag II, which is a decent enough reward. And if you're more worried about your stash space than treasure, just slap them on a weapon in your vault for the time being.

