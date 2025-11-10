The Digging Up Dirt mission in Arc Raiders sounds very straightforward at first; you're told almost exactly where to look, unlike most quests. But it's not that simple in practice. Santa Maria Houses is a danger zone of both Arc and raiders, plus the courtyard isn't an obvious area to find. For one, it's inside a building, not out in the open air like you'd expect.

Below, I'll go over how to access the courtyard and where to find the dead drop to complete Digging Up Dirt. The good news is that finding the courtyard is by far the hardest step in this quest, so reach this area and you're off.

Since you don't need to bring anything in or out of a run to beat this quest, I recommend using a free loadout so you've got no precious loot on the line.

How to complete Digging Up Dirt in Arc Raiders

As shown in the video above, here's how you can access the Santa Maria Houses courtyard and find the Digging Up Dirt dead drop:

Reach the rooftops of the buildings north of those marked as Santa Maria Houses. Face south, towards Santa Maria Houses, with the yellow bell tower on top. Follow the metal walkway to your right, leading towards the yellow building, but climb up to the pink building on your left instead. Climb through the window ahead of you and use the zipline to descend a floor. Enter the courtyard through the hole in the wall on your left. Interact with the dead drop in the fountain at the centre of the courtyard, jutting out of the sand.

Once you find the courtyard, the dead drop inside the drinking fountain becomes pretty obvious as it's effectively the only landmark in this small area.

I'll warn you, though, this tucked-away courtyard is a hotspot for Arc machines. There's a chance you'll find a Sentinel turret on the ceiling (I did—though that worked out nicely as I needed Sentinel Firing Cores anyhow), and there are also some Pops and Fireballs roaming both floors.

While you're unlikely to find players inside, Santa Maria Houses is more or less in the middle of the map, so chances are you'll run into players on the rooftops before exfilling, too.

Once you've interacted with the dead drop, return to Speranza, dead or alive, and speak to Celeste to turn this quest in. Doing so will get you two Advanced Electrical Components and two Speaker Components.