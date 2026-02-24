How to complete Worth Your Salt in Arc Raiders
Power up the battery prototype.
Arc Raiders' Shrouded Sky update has added a handful of new quests, and, somehow, none are more annoying than Worth Your Salt. It's very straightforward, truth be told; you just need to interact with a few things in a hangar, but like the A Prime Specimen quest in the previous update, it's much harder to complete in practice.
The main issue is that it's bugged (or worse, intentional) so that only the first player in the match to interact with the quest activities is actually able to complete its final step. In other words, it could take you a few rounds to beat, despite how simple it all is.
How to complete Worth Your Salt in Arc Raiders
First, you need to head to the northwest corner of Rocket Assembly in the north of Spaceport, where it borders on Fuel Control and East Container Yard—it's the part of the warehouse with the red walkways. Once here, you need to:
- Ascend the stairs onto the walkway and follow it to the east corner, where you'll find the prototype battery in a box next to a row of red lockers.
- Pick up and carry the battery prototype to the Industrial Recharger machine in the centre of the hangar, near the exit.
- Charge the battery by using the handle on the side of the machine.
- Once charged, deliver the battery to the small open box in the north corner of the hangar, right next to the exit.
Delivering the charged battery will finish the quest, so you don't need to extract alive with it or anything like that. However, it's this final step that's causing issues right now—it's bugged. Each battery is individual to each player, so you can complete the other steps as normal, but you won't be able to place yours inside the drop-off box if another player has done this step before you. If this happens to you, I'm sorry to say that you'll just have to try again in the next round, or wait until it's fixed, similar to the A Prime Specimen quest from the Headwinds update.
