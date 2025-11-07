The Market Correction quest in Arc Raiders sounds incredibly simple. You just need to find a cache at Marano Station, a relatively small area in Buried City. How hard could that be? Well, quite hard, as chances are you weren't searching for something that looks like a bin half-buried in sand.

The good news is that Marano Station is one of the best loot spots, though you wouldn't guess it based on how quiet and unassuming the area is. So while you're picking up the Marano Station cache to complete Market Correction, why not loot a few things too?

How to complete Market Correction in Arc Raiders

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Embark) (Image credit: Embark)

You can find the cache behind a small metal building at the north end of Marano Station in Buried City, by the car park. It basically looks like two trash cans tied together, which isn't quite what you'd expect a cache to look like, but it is easy to spot once you know.

Once you've found the cache, simply interact with it to investigate and sabotage it to complete the Market Correction quest. You don't need to extract with an item or anything like that, so don't worry about escaping alive. Given how quiet Marano Station is, the chances of you getting ganked are slim anyway.

While you're here, it's worth checking out a great loot spot nearby. Just turn around and head up to the station itself, where you'll find a barred door. Break it open, and you will find up to four containers that oddly always have at least one purple item in them.