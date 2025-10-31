How to complete A First Foothold in Arc Raiders
Explore all of Blue Gate and complete some routine repairs.
Blue Gate might be the most beautiful map in Arc Raiders, but it's also massive, mountainous, and utterly terrifying, what with all the robots patrolling the place. In an effort to make the area safer, Apollo gives you the A First Foothold quest, which involves repairing and activating various things around the map.
The problem is, it's all a bit vague, and you don't really have room to fumble around when there are both other players and ARC robots hot on your tail. So, here are all four locations you need to visit to complete this quest.
How to complete A First Foothold in Arc Raiders
A First Foothold has four main quest steps, which effectively send you to each corner of the Blue Gate map. While it's possible to complete it all in one match (I did), it's a bit of a rush depending on when it drops you in. I recommend using a free loadout so you're not at risk of losing anything, and starting with whatever objective you're closest to.
Rotate the satellite dishes on the church roof, north of the Data Vault
You can find this objective in a small, destroyed church in the mountains just northwest of Data Vault in the north of Blue Gate. All you need to do is climb up the boxes and scaffolding at the front of the church to reach the roof, where you'll find the satellite dish that you can interact with to rotate.
Nail down the roof plates on the Raider structure near Trapper's Glade
The next task is in a small, ruined building in the forest at the centre of Trapper's Glade in the west of Blue Gate, under the 'S' in the location's tag on the map. Climb up the box on the east side to reach the roof, and interact with the metal sheets right in front of you, between two traffic cones.
Enable the comms terminal near the Olive Grove
The comms terminal is a yellow computer on a small metal platform on the side of the road, just southeast of Olive Grove in the south of Blue Gate. It's pretty easy to see compared to the other tasks, as it's out in the open, so stroll on up to the terminal and interact with it.
While you're in the area, I highly recommend visiting Olive Grove itself in search of lemons, apricots, and olives, all of which are vital in upgrading Scrappy, your trusty rooster.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Stabilise the observation deck near the Ridgeline
The observation deck is a simple metal platform in the mountains directly in the centre of Ridgeline, to the east of Blue Gate. It's a marked location, so it's easy to find, though it can be quite dangerous thanks to the patrolling ARC robot. There are two different objects you can interact with on the floor, though you only need to do one to tick off this objective.
Once you've done all four steps, return to Lance in Speranza, whether you extract alive or not. In return for your efforts, he'll give you three Shrapnel Grenades, three Snap Blast Grenades, and three Heavy Fuze Grenades.
Arc Raiders Field Depots: Where to find 'em
Arc Raiders Field Crates: How to use 'em
Arc Raiders dog collar: Train Scrappy
Arc Raiders best skills: Survive the surface
Arc Raiders Expeditions: Retire your Raider
Rory has made the fatal error of playing way too many live service games at once, and somehow still finding time for everything in between. Sure, he’s an expert at Destiny 2, Call of Duty, and more, but at what cost? He’s even sunk 1,000 hours into The Elder Scrolls Online over the years. At least he put all those hours spent grinding challenges to good use over the years as a freelancer and guides editor. In his spare time, he’s also an avid video creator, often breaking down the environmental design of his favourite games. If you can’t track him down, he’s probably lost in a cave with a bunch of dwarves shouting “rock and stone” to no end.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.