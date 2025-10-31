How to complete A First Foothold in Arc Raiders

Blue Gate might be the most beautiful map in Arc Raiders, but it's also massive, mountainous, and utterly terrifying, what with all the robots patrolling the place. In an effort to make the area safer, Apollo gives you the A First Foothold quest, which involves repairing and activating various things around the map.

The problem is, it's all a bit vague, and you don't really have room to fumble around when there are both other players and ARC robots hot on your tail. So, here are all four locations you need to visit to complete this quest.

A First Foothold has four main quest steps, which effectively send you to each corner of the Blue Gate map. While it's possible to complete it all in one match (I did), it's a bit of a rush depending on when it drops you in. I recommend using a free loadout so you're not at risk of losing anything, and starting with whatever objective you're closest to.

Rotate the satellite dishes on the church roof, north of the Data Vault

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Embark) (Image credit: Embark)

You can find this objective in a small, destroyed church in the mountains just northwest of Data Vault in the north of Blue Gate. All you need to do is climb up the boxes and scaffolding at the front of the church to reach the roof, where you'll find the satellite dish that you can interact with to rotate.

Nail down the roof plates on the Raider structure near Trapper's Glade

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Embark) (Image credit: Embark)

The next task is in a small, ruined building in the forest at the centre of Trapper's Glade in the west of Blue Gate, under the 'S' in the location's tag on the map. Climb up the box on the east side to reach the roof, and interact with the metal sheets right in front of you, between two traffic cones.

Enable the comms terminal near the Olive Grove

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Embark) (Image credit: Embark)

The comms terminal is a yellow computer on a small metal platform on the side of the road, just southeast of Olive Grove in the south of Blue Gate. It's pretty easy to see compared to the other tasks, as it's out in the open, so stroll on up to the terminal and interact with it.

While you're in the area, I highly recommend visiting Olive Grove itself in search of lemons, apricots, and olives, all of which are vital in upgrading Scrappy, your trusty rooster.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Stabilise the observation deck near the Ridgeline

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Embark) (Image credit: Embark)

The observation deck is a simple metal platform in the mountains directly in the centre of Ridgeline, to the east of Blue Gate. It's a marked location, so it's easy to find, though it can be quite dangerous thanks to the patrolling ARC robot. There are two different objects you can interact with on the floor, though you only need to do one to tick off this objective.

Once you've done all four steps, return to Lance in Speranza, whether you extract alive or not. In return for your efforts, he'll give you three Shrapnel Grenades, three Snap Blast Grenades, and three Heavy Fuze Grenades.