How to complete In My Image in Arc Raiders

Completing In My Image in Arc Raiders will likely be your first task when you drop into the newly uncovered map of Stella Montis. This region is pretty dicey, filled with a high density of dangerous Arc enemies like Shredders (effectively murder janitor-bots) plus the regular cast of Wasps, Hornets, Pops, Ticks, and Turrets. The only thing is they're much worse now since the entire map is indoors and you have less space to maneuver.

For Lance's quest, you have to find three androids around the map, but thankfully these aren't three specific androids, so you can complete this quest by visiting multiple areas, or even across multiple runs, since there's no single run restriction. Below I'll explain what to look for and where to look. I'd also recommend a free loadout since you're not exfilling any items this time.

Where to find androids for the In My Image quest in Arc Raiders

You're looking for bodies like this scattered all around Stella Montis (Image credit: Embark Studios)

There aren't three specific androids you need to find in Stella Montis. In fact, androids are effectively just loot containers that look like corpses, pictured in the image above. You will have seen these in other maps, such as the Spaceport, but previously these weren't lootable. There are loads scattered all across Stella Montis, but they aren't all consistently lootable and which ones are changes on a run by run basis.

Most of the ones I found were in Medical Research, with a couple in the room marked on the map above, but I also found quite a few scattered about in the Lobby, Atrium, and Assembly/Assembly Workshops. If you can't find these on the map, remember Stella Montis has multiple layers, so switch between the two. My only warning would be to watch out for the high density of Arc enemies on this map.

Image 1 of 4 I found two of mine in this room in Medical, but they are all over (Image credit: Embark Studios) There are some in the Lobby and Atrium, too (Image credit: Embark Studios) Like this one (Image credit: Embark Studios) And even this one on the bottom floor (Image credit: Embark Studios)

Shredders, in particular, can down you in one volley, so you'll want to keep away from them at all costs. Also note, you don't need to loot the androids, so there's no need to take anything, you can just quickly rummage around and be on your way—they don't seem to have especially good items anyway.