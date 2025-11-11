Finding "the room with a great view" in The Root of the Matter quest in Arc Raiders is a bit of a cryptic step in your hunt for an Experimental Seed Sample. If there's one thing I know about Celeste, it's that she loves her seeds, so much so that she lets you use them for currency in her shop instead of actual money.

In this quest, you have to locate a special seed sample in the Research Building in Buried City, but like With A Trace , it has a riddle-based step, too, asking you to track down a particular room in the building. Here's how to complete The Root of the Matter quest and where to find the seed sample you need.

How to find "the room with a great view" in Arc Raiders

You can find the seed sample in a Research room looking west out onto Marano Park (Image credit: Embark Studios)

First off, you need to head to the Research Building in Buried City, just next to Space Travel and Marano Park, towards the centre of the map.

When approaching from the south, head up the sandy slope and through the open window Go straight down the corridor and take the second left into the room with the open window looking west over Mirano Park

In the room you'll spot a big yellow-marked container with Cryogenic Hazard written on it that you can interact with. Doing so will drop the Experimental Seed Sample, which you then have to pick up and exfil for Celeste. There's a subway station to the north you can leave by, but watch out for the Bastion Arc that likes to patrol the park and the street between Space Travel and the Galleria.

Image 1 of 2 Interact with the yellow-marked cylindrical tank in the room with the view (Image credit: Embark Studios) Grab the Experimental Seed Sample and exfil with it (Image credit: Embark Studios)

This is one of the most active PvP areas of Buried City, so it's worth bringing gear you don't care too much about, especially if you're grouped up. You also might consider bringing a loadout with a safe pocket so you can immediately slot the seed sample in there and extract it no matter what happens.