Where to find Field Depots in Arc Raiders

Arc Raiders' early quests are pretty straightforward and mainly involve looting items and killing robots, but then Shani gives you the Off The Radar quest. You're tasked with finding a Field Depot location but not really told what one is besides being a camp with a blue tent—and that's misleading, actually.

Below, I'll go over the Field Depot locations I've found on the Dam Battlegrounds map so you can complete the Off The Radar quest. These Field Depots will also come in handy for a later quest, Down to Earth, so it's worth familiarising yourself with them now.

Arc Raiders Field Depot locations

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Embark) (Image credit: Embark)

Field Depots are large, rectangular metal buildings (they look like retro RVs) with a radar tower and a small piece of blue tarpaulin on top. They can be found on all of the maps, but since Dam Battlegrounds is the easiest map, I recommend completing this mission there.

I've found six Field Depot locations on the Dam Battlegrounds map:

Between Water Towers and Electrical Substation

Between Water Treatment Control and Research & Administration/Control Tower

At Red Lakes Balcony between Testing Annex and Research & Administration/Control Tower

At South Swamp Outpost, west of Water Treatment and south of Old Battleground

At the centre of Hydroponic Dome Complex

East of Power Generation Complex, just south of Raider Outpost East

If you look closely at the map, you can actually see the Field Depot buildings—they'll look like boring rectangles, but they're often distinct enough from their surroundings that you can plan a route to them from your map. You'll only see the Field Depot marked on your map once you're close enough to it.

When you spawn in, open up your map and pick whichever one you're closest to. I would generally try to avoid the ones near Hydroponic Dome Complex, Power Generation, or Research & Administration/Control Tower on Dam Battlegrounds, though, as these are high-quality loot areas, so you're more likely to find other players.

How to complete Off The Radar in Arc Raiders

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Embark) (Image credit: Embark)

The Off The Radar quest has just two objectives:

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Visit a Field Depot

Repair the antenna on the roof of the Field Depot

Head to one of the Field Depot locations above and climb on the roof, where you'll find a radar dish that you can interact with. It'll take a few seconds to complete the interaction, and you're pretty exposed on the roof, so make sure the coast is clear first.

Once you've done that, the quest is complete and your job here is done, whether you successfully extract alive or not.

You're not told until the Down to Earth quest later that Field Depots actually serve a purpose: loot. The radar is only interactable during the Off The Radar quest, but inside the Depot, you'll find a machine that requires a Field Crate. This is a repeatable activity where you need to find and carry a box to the machine in return for loot.

You'll be given two Remote Raider Flares just for accepting the Off The Radar quest, and you'll earn the black colour for the hiker backpack when you complete it.