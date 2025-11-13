Finding the Generator Room location is the primary challenge in Arc Raiders ' Flickering Threat quest, especially as the area usually contains a patrolling Rocketeer who's more than happy to blast any unsuspecting Raider he catches pondering their map. As with a few other quests, you'll also have to bring four wires with you to repair said generator when you find it.

Last of all, you need to find a Ventilation Shaft with a power switch where you can start the electricity flowing again. Thankfully, all of this is in a relatively small area at the Generator Hall in Dam Battlegrounds.

If you're bringing the wires with you, I'd suggest tucking them in a safe pocket rather than taking a free loadout , just in case you have to go again. Otherwise, here's how to find the Generator Room and complete Flickering Threat.

Find the Generator Room and repair the generator

First thing's first, you're going to need four wires to complete this quest, so I suggest stuffing them in a safe pocket to bring with you, or simply recycling items you find along the way to get them, though obviously the former is more reliable.

To start, you'll want to head to the Generator Hall in the northeast of Dam Battlegrounds, just next to the Power Generation Complex. To get to the Generator Room:

From the North Complex Elevator extraction, head southwest to find an open trench you can drop into to land on a walkway. Drop down to the room below and find the centre, with the gap between the two generators, to spot the yellow-marked point you can repair.

As mentioned, you'll need four wires to do this. Though inadvisable, it's definitely possible to scrounge them up by salvaging items nearby, since that's what I did.

Find the Ventilation Shaft and enable the power

Once you've repaired the generator, you'll get a new task to find the Ventilation Shaft and enable the power. To do this:

Head through the door in the southwest of the Generator Hall room. Go up the stairs and open the next door. Turn left and open the door at the end of the corridor to enter the Ventilation Shaft.

Now simply interact with the yellow-marked power switch box with the light in the corner of the room to complete the quest.