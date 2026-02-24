Completing A Rising Tide in Arc Raiders ' new Shrouded Sky update sees you venturing into the new Controlled Access Zone area in Dam Battlegrounds. It's a relatively simple quest , which is more than I can say for Worth Your Salt or tracking down a Comet Igniter , but you will have to visit both the Buried City and Dam Battlegrounds to get it done.

Finding the foreman's apartment is by far the most confusing step, since the way you access it is a bit awkward. All that said, here's how to complete A Rising Tide, find said apartment, and get to the Controlled Access Zone for the final step.

Find the foreman's barricaded apartment south of Piazza Roma

You can only access the foreman's apartment by zipline or dropping down from above (Image credit: Embark Studios)

This first stage is the trickiest in the quest, since you have to gain access to an apartment with a barricaded door on the middle floors of Piazza Roma's north tower. You can climb the stairs and drop down onto a platform in between the buildings, or the better option? Head to the rooftops to the east and take the zipline that runs between Piazza Roma's two towers, before dropping onto the platform to your right as you pass between them.

You can see me doing just this in the clip above. After that, interact with the desk-like terminal with monitors to "Access the foreman's digital logbook" and then extract.

Reach the Power Generation Complex and find a way into the Controlled Access Zone

The entrance to the Controlled Access Zone is a ladder to the southwest of the Power Generation Complex (Image credit: Embark Studios)

Your destination this time is Dam Battlegrounds. First, you want to head to the Power Generation Complex in the north to complete that quest stage, then travel southwest to the Controlled Access Zone, where you're looking for a ladder at the spot marked on the map above. Slide down inside to finish that stage.

Search the Controlled Access Zone for any clues about the foreman's reconstruction project

The final stage of the quest is to locate a whiteboard with some notes in the Controlled Access Zone and take a photo of it. You can see the route in the video above, but it's basically down the ladder, around the walkway in the room with the big hanging arc, and into the room with windows overlooking it. You'll find the whiteboard in here so just interact with it to complete the quest.