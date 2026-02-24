Most quests in Arc Raiders at least give you a strong idea of where to start searching to complete them. At first glance, Keeping an Eye Out, a new quest in the Shrouded Sky update, seems that way too, since it sends you to the collapsed highway near the Barren Clearing on Blue Gate.

The big issue is that there isn't a collapsed highway near the Barren Clearing: the quest clue is rather misleading if you ask me, since your objective is actually far closer to the Adorned Wreckage.

So you're not searching the wrong area for ages as I did, I'll explain exactly where you need to look to find Bilguun's shelter, but also how to reach it and complete the Keeping an Eye Out quest. Yes, it's quite complicated.

How to complete Keeping an Eye Out in Arc Raiders

Firstly, go to the Adorned Wreckage in the south of Blue Gate, close to the extraction lift and Highway Collapse. Head to the southwest border of the map, where the destroyed highway is, and the quest will update.

Now, you need to find Bilgruun's hidden shelter, which is inside the old highway to the southeast of the area—you can just about make out a stop sign and an opening at the end. To reach Bilguun's shelter:

Walk southeast to the Highway Collapse area, and climb up the destroyed road until you're above Bilguun's hideout. Activate and ride the zipline at the end of the highway, which leads back down to the ground near Adorned Wreckage. Ride the zipline back up towards the highway, but jump off at the last second so that you can grab the ledge and pull yourself up into the small room. You could potentially drop off the edge of the highway, ignoring the zipline, too.

Once inside Bilguun's base, all you have to do is take a photo of the artwork on the back wall and your job here is done. And yes, you do need to jump down to the ground. The good news is that you're right next to the Forest Airshaft extraction, so you can leave right after.

Hand the quest in to Celeste, and you'll be treated to five Pulse Mines and one Flame Spray, which are handy, albeit niche, tools. Personally, I scrapped 'em.