How to complete Keeping an Eye Out in Arc Raiders
Find Bilguun's shelter near the collapsed highway.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
Most quests in Arc Raiders at least give you a strong idea of where to start searching to complete them. At first glance, Keeping an Eye Out, a new quest in the Shrouded Sky update, seems that way too, since it sends you to the collapsed highway near the Barren Clearing on Blue Gate.
The big issue is that there isn't a collapsed highway near the Barren Clearing: the quest clue is rather misleading if you ask me, since your objective is actually far closer to the Adorned Wreckage.
So you're not searching the wrong area for ages as I did, I'll explain exactly where you need to look to find Bilguun's shelter, but also how to reach it and complete the Keeping an Eye Out quest. Yes, it's quite complicated.
How to complete Keeping an Eye Out in Arc Raiders
Firstly, go to the Adorned Wreckage in the south of Blue Gate, close to the extraction lift and Highway Collapse. Head to the southwest border of the map, where the destroyed highway is, and the quest will update.
Now, you need to find Bilgruun's hidden shelter, which is inside the old highway to the southeast of the area—you can just about make out a stop sign and an opening at the end. To reach Bilguun's shelter:
- Walk southeast to the Highway Collapse area, and climb up the destroyed road until you're above Bilguun's hideout.
- Activate and ride the zipline at the end of the highway, which leads back down to the ground near Adorned Wreckage.
- Ride the zipline back up towards the highway, but jump off at the last second so that you can grab the ledge and pull yourself up into the small room. You could potentially drop off the edge of the highway, ignoring the zipline, too.
Once inside Bilguun's base, all you have to do is take a photo of the artwork on the back wall and your job here is done. And yes, you do need to jump down to the ground. The good news is that you're right next to the Forest Airshaft extraction, so you can leave right after.
Hand the quest in to Celeste, and you'll be treated to five Pulse Mines and one Flame Spray, which are handy, albeit niche, tools. Personally, I scrapped 'em.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Arc Raiders roadmap: New and improved
Arc Raiders best skills: Survive the surface
Arc Raiders best weapons: Just don't lose them
Arc Raiders Expeditions: Retire your Raider
Arc Raiders quests: All the missions and how to beat 'em
Arc Raiders Field Depots: Where to find 'em
Rory has made the fatal error of playing way too many live service games at once, and somehow still finding time for everything in between. Sure, he’s an expert at Destiny 2, Call of Duty, and more, but at what cost? He’s even sunk 1,000 hours into The Elder Scrolls Online over the years. At least he put all those hours spent grinding challenges to good use over the years as a freelancer and guides editor. In his spare time, he’s also an avid video creator, often breaking down the environmental design of his favourite games. If you can’t track him down, he’s probably lost in a cave with a bunch of dwarves shouting “rock and stone” to no end.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.