Completing With a View in Arc Raiders involves acquiring random Stella Montis exodus materials once again. Apparently, doing it for the second Expedition and the Snap and Salvage quest wasn't enough; once again, you'll have to hop into Stella Montis and hope that you spawn close enough to grab the materials you need before they've been looted by everyone else.

This time you'll need a Rotary Encoder and an Ion Sputter, and will also have to complete some additional steps in Stella Montis itself. With further adieu, here's how to complete With a View, plus both items you need.

Where to find a Rotary Encoder in Arc Raiders

You can find a Rotary Encoder in Medical or Assembly—I found mine in a drawer in the former (Image credit: Embark Studios)

Since the Rotary Encoder is an Exodus material, you can find it in Assembly, Medical, or in the security office in the Lobby in Stella Montis. I personally found mine in a drawer on the upper floor of the Medical area. As with finding any exodus material in Stella Montis, the key is spawning close to the areas and then effectively rushing them before all the containers have been looted—it's not ideal, but this will keep happening so long as quests involve random exodus mats. I suggest bringing a safe pocket so you can immediately stow the item once you have it, since this quest doesn't have to be completed all in one run.

Visit any of the Control Rooms near the Assembly Line and use the Rotary Encoder

Image 1 of 2 There are multiple Control Rooms in the Assembly Workshops (Image credit: Embark Studios) I went to the west one (Image credit: Embark Studios)

Now you need to head to a Control Room in Assembly, which is to say, any of the rooms with the terminals and windows looking out in the Assembly Workshop area in the north of Stella Montis's upper floor. I personally went to the west one. These rooms are easy to spot, as they each have a special yellow-marked lever inside them that you can activate with the Rotary Encoder—do that now, then put it back in your secure pocket.

Image 1 of 2 Use the Rotary Encoder to interact with the yellow-marked lever (Image credit: Embark Studios) And then use the console nearby in the same room (Image credit: Embark Studios)

The next step is to "Interact with the nearby computer to identify the correct parts". If you're in the west room, like I was, this is the computer terminal bank right next to where you used the encoder, so simply interact with it to complete all of the steps in Stella Montis. Make sure you keep the Rotary Encoder until the next stage of the quest with the Ion Sputter is complete. After that, however, you can pass it to a friend so they can do the quest, too.

Deliver an Ion Sputter to Shani

An Ion Sputter is a rare exodus material you can find in Assembly, Medical, or the Lobby security office (Image credit: Embark Studios)

Sadly, you're not quite done yet. You'll need to deliver a rare exodus material to Shani, namely an Ion Sputter. If you've been playing a lot of Stella Montis, you'll probably have one already, but if not, you'll have to head to Medical, Assembly, and the security office in the Lobby. If you want to get this done fast, I suggest spawning in with nothing until you appear close to any of the above locations, since they get looted fast, and the moment you find an Ion Sputter, stuff it in your secure pocket. If you don't spawn close, simply surrender and try again. Once you have one, you can complete the quest.