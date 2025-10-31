The Arc Raiders roadmap promises a new map in November, a fresh Raider Deck battle pass for December, and more

Arc Raiders is having a triumphant launch week, currently sitting at the top of the Steam best sellers charts. But as any seasoned scavenger knows, scrounging for scrap through the same old crates and cabinets can only satisfy for so long. Inevitably, even the most accomplished raider will yearn for more.

And more is exactly what Embark Studios has planned. The studio just published its 2025 roadmap, giving us a preview of what new sights we can expect to see on our expeditions aboveground in the dwindling days of the year.

(Image credit: Embark Studios)

Throughout the remainder of 2025 we can expect ongoing additions of new map conditions, feats, trials, cosmetics, and quality of life improvements. In November the North Line update will bring the first beefy patch that'll make more substantial changes to the state of play.

North Line's biggest addition will be the Stella Montis map, adding a new region of the Rust Belt that's currently, tantalizingly locked on the in-game world map. And to ensure we don't have too good of a time exploring the new area, the November update will also bring new Arc enemies: the Matriarch and the Shredder. I'm sure they're lovely.

Additionally, North Line will add new items and quests, and it'll kick off the first Arc Raiders "themed community event"—though it's not clear what exactly those will entail. It's probably too much to hope it's a time in which we're all encouraged to collect electronics and miscellaneous tubing without putting bullet holes in each other. Alas.

In December, things will take a distinctly wintery turn with the Cold Snap update, which will add a snowfall map condition and a "Flickering Flames" community event. While the update will land around solstice-time, something tells me those flames won't be entirely festive.

For the more cosmetically-minded, Cold Snap will also add a new Raider Deck battle pass, hopefully with all sorts of good, greebly scifi gear to add to the raider wardrobe. A cape or two, maybe.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And I'm not just saying that because I'm trying to reconstruct Destiny from first aesthetic principles. Winter's a good time for cloaks.

"We are so thankful to have you on this journey with us, and we will continue to refine and grow the game with your feedback in mind," Embark Studios said alongside the roadmap drop. "Keep your eyes on the horizon. This is only the beginning of what is in store for Arc Raiders."