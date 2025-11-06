The oddly stylish mannequin-like medical robot, Lance, has somehow lost his ESR Analyser, whatever that is exactly, claiming it simply poofed out of existence. Cue the A Reveal in Ruins mission in Arc Raiders, where Lance asks you to find another analyser for his research.

Although A Reveal in Ruins has two steps to complete in a single round, it's really only one: find an ESR Analyser inside any pharmacy in Buried City. After that, you just need to deliver it to Lance back at Speranza. With that in mind, I recommend against a free loadout so that you have access to a safe pocket.

So, here's where to find the pharmacies in Buried City to grab a new analyser for Lance.

How to complete A Reveal in Ruins in Arc Raiders

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Embark) Piazza Arbutso pharmacy (Image credit: Embark) Plaza Rosa pharmacy (Image credit: Embark)

There are two pharmacies in Buried City that can contain the ESR Analyser for this quest. Both buildings have "Farmacia" ('pharmacy' in Italian) signs above the door and a green cross sign, too, so it's not hard to recognise them:

One pharmacy is next to the metro stairs at Piazza Arbutso

The other is in the top right corner of Plaza Rosa, at the junction opposite Red Tower

Breach the door and head inside either of the pharmacies, and check the front desk, where you should see a yellow box and a prompt to 'search for parts', which uncovers the quest item. While both pharmacies are often busy, I'd recommend the pharmacy at Piazza Arbutso purely because it's literally right next to an extraction point.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Embark) (Image credit: Embark)

Importantly, you need to extract with the ESR Analyser, so don't forget to pick it up—an easy mistake to make considering it's one of the only times where your inventory doesn't automatically open. Again, place it in your safe pocket if you have one, so you don't lose it if you die before extracting; the pharmacies and the plaza areas they're found in are hotspots for other players.

Most quests are rewarding, but A Reveal in Ruins feels particularly lucrative, as Lance gives you an epic-quality Tactical MK.3 healing augment and a Surge Shield Recharger in return for his new analyser.