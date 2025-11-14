The Snap and Salvage quest in Arc Raiders is much more complex than the previous In My Image and Cold Storage Stella Montis tasks. This mission is a four-parter where Tian Wen asks you to investigate two specific locations in the facility and deliver two items to her, one rare and one epic.

It's a tall order, to be honest. Since grabbing both items in this quest is primarily based on RNG, I'd suggest you bring a safe pocket with which to store either should you strike lucky. Despite having good loot, Stella Montis feels like a pretty friendly map at the moment, as players fight through so many Arc that they barely have time to kill each other.

All that said, here's how to complete Snap and Salvage in Arc Raiders.

Take a photo of any of the Rovers in the Sandbox

You can find the Rovers in the Sandbox area on the bottom layer of Stella Montis (Image credit: Embark Studios)

This first step is very easy to complete. Simply head to the lower layer of Stella Montis and find the Sandbox near the center of the map—you might have to zoom in for it to appear.

Interact with them to snap a pic (Image credit: Embark Studios)

Here, you'll find an open sandy room with two buggies you can interact with to snap a picture of either. Job done.

Search the papers in the Security Checkpoint room by the Lobby

The Security Checkpoint is on the east side of the lobby (Image credit: Embark Studios)

Another easy step to complete, you have to head to the Security Checkpoint in the Lobby, basically to the right of the text on the map that says 'Security Bridge'. The door to get inside will be marked "Security, Restricted Access".

Image 1 of 2 The door will be marked with Security and you might have to breach to get inside (Image credit: Embark Studios) Head to the ground floor section of the checkpoint to find the papers in the room overlooking the lobby (Image credit: Embark Studios)

If coming from the first floor, you might have to breach to get inside, but either way, you want to head down to the ground floor, where you'll find a small office with a slitted window looking out on the lobby, plus a three-sided desk which has the papers on top of it. Interact with these to complete this step.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Deliver a Magnetron and Flow Controller to Tian Wen

I found my Magnetron in a room off to the side of the Lobby/Atrium connecting corridor, but I doubt it's a consistent spawn (Image credit: Embark Studios)

Now, these two aren't quest items—they're actually salvage, meaning it's kind of up to RNG whether you can get them, annoyingly. I found my Magnetron in a storage unit in a room off to the side of the corridor connecting the Atrium and the Lobby, but I don't think this is a consistent spawn. Worth a try, though.

Your best bet, as with any epic Exodus material, is looking in the spots where epic loot usually spawns. So far, the Security Checkpoint, from the quest step above, seems pretty good for that, as I've found multiple epic crafting materials there.

Image 1 of 2 This is the container the Magnetron was inside (Image credit: Embark Studios) Since both the Magnetron and Flow Controller are Exodus materials, it's partly up to RNG whether you get them (Image credit: Embark Studios)

Sadly, it's the same deal for the Flow Controller, since it's also an Exodus material so it doesn't have an area type tag. On the plus side, it is rare rather than epic, so you're more likely to get it.

As mentioned above, I'd suggest you bring a loadout with a safe pocket into your runs in Stella Montis so when either does drop, you can squirrel it away immediately. Once you have both, deliver them to Tian Wen to complete the quest.