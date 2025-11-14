How to complete Snap and Salvage in Arc Raiders
Explore Stella Montis and grab a Magnetron and Flow Controller for Tian Wen.
The Snap and Salvage quest in Arc Raiders is much more complex than the previous In My Image and Cold Storage Stella Montis tasks. This mission is a four-parter where Tian Wen asks you to investigate two specific locations in the facility and deliver two items to her, one rare and one epic.
It's a tall order, to be honest. Since grabbing both items in this quest is primarily based on RNG, I'd suggest you bring a safe pocket with which to store either should you strike lucky. Despite having good loot, Stella Montis feels like a pretty friendly map at the moment, as players fight through so many Arc that they barely have time to kill each other.
All that said, here's how to complete Snap and Salvage in Arc Raiders.
Take a photo of any of the Rovers in the Sandbox
This first step is very easy to complete. Simply head to the lower layer of Stella Montis and find the Sandbox near the center of the map—you might have to zoom in for it to appear.
Here, you'll find an open sandy room with two buggies you can interact with to snap a picture of either. Job done.
Search the papers in the Security Checkpoint room by the Lobby
Another easy step to complete, you have to head to the Security Checkpoint in the Lobby, basically to the right of the text on the map that says 'Security Bridge'. The door to get inside will be marked "Security, Restricted Access".
If coming from the first floor, you might have to breach to get inside, but either way, you want to head down to the ground floor, where you'll find a small office with a slitted window looking out on the lobby, plus a three-sided desk which has the papers on top of it. Interact with these to complete this step.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Deliver a Magnetron and Flow Controller to Tian Wen
Now, these two aren't quest items—they're actually salvage, meaning it's kind of up to RNG whether you can get them, annoyingly. I found my Magnetron in a storage unit in a room off to the side of the corridor connecting the Atrium and the Lobby, but I don't think this is a consistent spawn. Worth a try, though.
Your best bet, as with any epic Exodus material, is looking in the spots where epic loot usually spawns. So far, the Security Checkpoint, from the quest step above, seems pretty good for that, as I've found multiple epic crafting materials there.
Sadly, it's the same deal for the Flow Controller, since it's also an Exodus material so it doesn't have an area type tag. On the plus side, it is rare rather than epic, so you're more likely to get it.
As mentioned above, I'd suggest you bring a loadout with a safe pocket into your runs in Stella Montis so when either does drop, you can squirrel it away immediately. Once you have both, deliver them to Tian Wen to complete the quest.
Arc Raiders Field Depots: Where to find 'em
Arc Raiders Field Crates: How to use 'em
Arc Raiders dog collar: Train Scrappy
Arc Raiders best skills: Survive the surface
Arc Raiders Expeditions: Retire your Raider
Sean's first PC games were Full Throttle and Total Annihilation and his taste has stayed much the same since. When not scouring games for secrets or bashing his head against puzzles, you'll find him revisiting old Total War campaigns, agonizing over his Destiny 2 fit, or still trying to finish the Horus Heresy. Sean has also written for EDGE, Eurogamer, PCGamesN, Wireframe, EGMNOW, and Inverse.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.