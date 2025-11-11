Completing Echoes of Victory Ridge in Arc Raiders is fairly simple, once you know where Victory Ridge is actually located. If you've been paying attention to your mission prompts, you might actually remember going to Victory Ridge for the Straight Record quest, where you disarm an EMP device.

Once you head to the right place, it's very similar to A Reveal in Ruins , i.e. a simple two step quest involving you finding a thing and bringing said thing back to the quest giver. If you want to make sure you get the item back in one piece, consider bringing a loadout with a safe pocket so you can immediately stow it in there.

Otherwise, here's where to find Victory Ridge and how to complete the quest.

How to complete Echoes of Victory Ridge in Arc Raiders

Look for a broken section of highway just to the south of the first 'B' in West Broken Bridge (Image credit: Embark Studios)

As mentioned, this quest is pretty straightforward. First off, you have to head to "Victory Ridge" otherwise known as West Broken Bridge in the north of Dam Battlegrounds. You'll have to go to the location above, pretty much exactly where the West Broken Bridge text appears on the map.

When you get there, your objective will update to "Retrieve the battle plans from the hideout under the broken highway". As you can see, the broken highway is scattered all around you, but marked on the map above, just south of the first 'B' in the West Broken Bridge text on the map. You'll find a small section you can go inside with a little metal box and a yellow interaction prompt. This hidden space is only visible when looking south, so you'll want to head north a little way and then turn around to spot it.

Image 1 of 2 You'll have to interact with a yellow-marked box hidden under a small broken section of the highway (Image credit: Embark Studios) Retrieve Major Aiva's Patch and exfil with it for Celeste (Image credit: Embark Studios)

This will drop Major Aiva's Patch, which you then have to extract for Celeste to complete the mission. Pretty simple once you know where Victory Ridge is, huh? I'd suggest exfilling by the swamp hatch or generator hall lifts, depending on which is still open, though be watchful for patrolling Rocketeers that frequent both areas—you wouldn't want to get downed right on the cusp of quest completion.