Finding Celeste's Journals in Arc Raiders is one of the later quests you'll get given by Speranza's leader. She asks you to head to Dam Battlegrounds and track down two of her old diaries from the original Arc War days that she lost at various Raider outposts. The first one is easy enough, but the second only gives you a description to go on, so it's a bit trickier.

Since you have to extract both of Celeste's Journal items in one round, you may as well bring a free loadout , since a safe pocket isn't going to do you much good when you can only extract one of them anyway (unless you want to risk an augment with multiple safe pockets, I suppose). Whatever strategy you go for, here's how to complete Celeste's Journals in Arc Raiders.

Retrieve Celeste's Journals from the South Swamp Outpost

Celeste's first journal is located in the entrance room to the South Swamp Outpost on Dam Battlegrounds (Image credit: Embark Studios)

The first journal is easy enough to track down. You'll want to head to the South Swamp Outpost in the west of Dam Battlegrounds, southwest of the Hydroponic Dome Complex, and north of the Water Towers.

Search the nearby yellow-marked bed and grab the journal (Image credit: Embark Studios)

Once there, make your way inside the big cylindrical main outpost building, and then go into the small entrance room alongside it, where you'll find a yellow-marked bed. Here you can "Search for journals". Do so, and grab the Celeste's Journal item that drops.

Retrieve Celeste's Journals from the northern outpost overlooking the Red Lakes

The second journal is located at Raider Outpost East in the north of the map (Image credit: Embark Studios)

The next journal is a bit of a trek to get to, in Raider Outpost East. This is located in the northeast of the map, just to the east of the Power Generation Complex and Generator Hall. This outpost is tiny, but it's the same structure as the South Swamp Outpost, and the journal is more or less in the same place.

Similar to the first one, search the bed in the entrance room to collect the journal (Image credit: Embark Studios)

Head inside the entrance room, and then look to your left to spot a yellow-marked bed where you can search for journals again. Grab the second one it produces, and you're ready to book it out of there (because they're diaries tehe).

The Generator Hall exfil nearby is likely your best bet, but it's a spicy extraction point at the best of times due to other Raiders and a patrolling Rocketeer, so time your exit and deliver the journals back to Celeste in Speranza.