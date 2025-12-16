Completing The Clean Dream quest in Arc Raiders is surprisingly tricky, especially if you don't recall how to find the underground tunnels on Spaceport and never did the Switching the Supply quest that takes you there. Beyond simply finding the tunnels, you'll also have to track down the Filtration System down there.

Once that's done, you're heading to Blue Gate to find a Purification System in a bunker as well, so this quest is fairly long, necessitating two runs as it does. I'll walk you through all the steps to finish it below. If you don't want to risk gear, this is definitely a good quest for a free loadout , since you don't have to extract anything valuable.

Search four containers in the underground tunnels

You can enter the underground tunnels near the Launch Towers (Image credit: Embark Studios)

This first step is pretty straightforward if you remember the underground tunnel location from the Switching the Supply quest. Essentially, this subterranean section of the Spaceport map runs around the Launch Towers and you can enter it at a number of different spots, including the main one I've marked on the map above.

Image 1 of 2 The entrance to the tunnels is a collapsed concrete hole (Image credit: Embark Studios) Most tunnel containers are on the raised walkway off to the side (Image credit: Embark Studios)

While you're down there, you need to search any four containers. Most of them are usually located on the raised walkway off to the side, where you can often breach and search electronic boxes, or in the little control rooms that you'll find dotted along that walkway as well. Once done, you'll need to find the Filtration System.

Find and monitor any Filtration System in the tunnels

The Filtration System is close to where you enter into the tunnels via the hole (Image credit: Embark Studios)

This objective is actually quite funny, since it rewards you for remembering where the water supply valve was in the Switching the Supply quest, since the Filtration System is just to the right of it. Head to the location marked above and interact with the green water tank.

Image 1 of 2 You're looking for a green tank to the right of the water valve from the Switching the Supply quest (Image credit: Embark Studios) Interact with it to complete this step (Image credit: Embark Studios)

If you entered the tunnels via the entrance I marked above, then it's literally right next to that—you just double back on yourself once you enter the tunnels via the concrete slope and then look to your right. Once that's done, you can exfil, since the next step is on Blue Gate.

Visit the Maintenance Bunker and monitor the Purification System

The Maintenance Bunker in towards the center of Blue Gate (Image credit: Embark Studios)

The Maintenance Bunker is located towards the center of Blue Gate, to the southeast of Checkpoint, right by the Overlook Airshaft exfil. There's usually a Rocketeer patrolling around this area, so be careful. Head down inside and you'll get the objective to "Monitor the Purification System in the bunker".

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Image 1 of 2 The Purification System is the big cylinders in the central room (Image credit: Embark Studios) Interact with them to finish this step (Image credit: Embark Studios)

For me, this was the leftmost of the two giant cylinders in the main room, though the right might work also—since the bunker is quite small, they're basically impossible to miss. Drop down to the lower floor and interact with them to complete that step.

Find and photograph the blueprints in the bunker

Image 1 of 2 Head back up onto the walkway and then go right into the room with the desks (Image credit: Embark Studios) Interact to photograph the stack of folders on the right desk (Image credit: Embark Studios)

From the Purification System, head back up the stairs onto the walkway, turn left and back on yourself to go down the walkway, then turn right into the room with the desks—you'll find a stack of folders on a desk to your left that you can interact with and photograph, completing the quest. Again, the bunker is very small, so this is quite hard to miss.