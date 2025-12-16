Completing The Stench of Corruption in Arc Raiders has a couple of tricky steps that might trip you up. If you're like me, you may have spent way too long looking for the staff locker room in the Departure Building, before realising it's tucked away in the almost separate southwestern area.

You'll also have to find the underground tunnels in the Spaceport and then activate a terminal with the Flushing Terminal Key afterwards. I'll run through all the steps below. You can bring a free loadout to this if you want, considering even if you die and lose the key, you should be able to get it again since all the quest has to be completed in one round.

Reach the southwest lobby of the Departure Building and find the staff locker room

You'll want to enter through the south end of the Departure Building (Image credit: Embark Studios)

The first step of this quest involves heading to the Departure Building just to the west of the Launch Towers in the centre of the map. You'll want to enter via the southern part of the building that sticks out. Once inside, you'll get the objective to "find the staff locker room". Head north along the walkway of that southwest lobby where you entered and look for a door on your left marked "Staff Room".

Image 1 of 3 Enter into the Departure Building's southwestern lobby (Image credit: Embark Studios) Head along the walkway and look for the staff room on the left (Image credit: Embark Studios) Investigate the hanging suits on the right to get the Flushing Terminal Key (Image credit: Embark Studios)

Head inside and you'll get the next objective to "Search the room for any clues of the saboteur's identity". You'll want to head along the room, looking for the two hazard suits hanging on a rack on your right. Interact with the yellow-marked icon to produce the Flushing Terminal Key, so stow this away in your inventory, or safe pocket if you have one.

Reach the tunnels below the Spaceport and use the key on any Flushing Terminal

Image 1 of 2 You can get into the tunnels just in front of the Launch Towers (Image credit: Embark Studios) Look for the hole in the concrete you can enter into (Image credit: Embark Studios)

Now, head to the tunnels beneath the Spaceport—you may have been here previously in the Switching the Supply quest, or more recently in The Clean Dream quest. If you haven't, head to the above point in front of the Launch Towers and drop down through the concrete hole.

Image 1 of 2 The Flushing Terminal is in one of the walkway control rooms off to the side of the corridor (Image credit: Embark Studios) Interact with the terminal using the key to complete the quest (Image credit: Embark Studios)

You'll want to take the Flushing Terminal Key to the point on the map above, where you'll find a terminal in one of the little walkway control rooms where you can use it. Since the objective mentions "any" of the Flushing Terminals, presumably you can use any terminal like this in the other control rooms dotted along the walkway as well. Once you've interacted with the terminal, the quest is complete. Simply head back to Shani and turn it in to get the reward, including the Warden outfit.