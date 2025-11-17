How to complete Espresso in Arc Raiders
Help Apollo track down an espresso machine to salvage for parts in the Buried City.
Finishing the Espresso quest in Arc Raiders is extremely simple once you know where to find an espresso machine to salvage for parts. Apollo, Speranza's resident grenade and gadget vendor, sends you to the Buried City following a tip he got from a Raider about a magical old-world machine that can produce coffee. Imagine that...
As you'd expect, you have to locate a cafe in the Buried City, but it isn't at all clear where exactly this coffee shop is located. Since there's an extract point close to the objective, it's up to you whether to bring a free loadout, but a safety pocket will more likely mean a guaranteed completion once you grab the parts. All that said, here's how to complete Espresso.
Where to find an espresso machine in Arc Raiders
To get an espresso machine in Arc Raiders, you'll have to head to Plaza Rosa in the south of the Buried City map. This area often has either a Leaper or a Bastion patrolling in the Main Street area just to the north, so be careful.
On the west side of Plaza Rosa, you'll spot an open door with a faded sign above it that says "Caffe Da Rosa". Head inside, walk behind the counter, and look towards the right side of it to spot a yellow-marked espresso machine you can interact with and "Take espresso parts".
Doing so will produce the said espresso machine parts, which you'll have to pick up and extract with you. Thankfully, there's an extract point right outside the door to the cafe, so take the zipline down, hit the button, and simply hide out for a little while before you can bring the parts back to Apollo in Speranza, completing the quest. Job well done.
Arc Raiders Field Depots: Where to find 'em
Arc Raiders Field Crates: How to use 'em
Arc Raiders dog collar: Train Scrappy
Arc Raiders best skills: Survive the surface
Arc Raiders Expeditions: Retire your Raider
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Sean's first PC games were Full Throttle and Total Annihilation and his taste has stayed much the same since. When not scouring games for secrets or bashing his head against puzzles, you'll find him revisiting old Total War campaigns, agonizing over his Destiny 2 fit, or still trying to finish the Horus Heresy. Sean has also written for EDGE, Eurogamer, PCGamesN, Wireframe, EGMNOW, and Inverse.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.