Finishing the Espresso quest in Arc Raiders is extremely simple once you know where to find an espresso machine to salvage for parts. Apollo, Speranza's resident grenade and gadget vendor, sends you to the Buried City following a tip he got from a Raider about a magical old-world machine that can produce coffee. Imagine that...

As you'd expect, you have to locate a cafe in the Buried City, but it isn't at all clear where exactly this coffee shop is located. Since there's an extract point close to the objective, it's up to you whether to bring a free loadout , but a safety pocket will more likely mean a guaranteed completion once you grab the parts. All that said, here's how to complete Espresso.

Where to find an espresso machine in Arc Raiders

You can find an espresso machine inside Caffe Da Rosa located in Plaza Rosa (Image credit: Embark Studios)

To get an espresso machine in Arc Raiders, you'll have to head to Plaza Rosa in the south of the Buried City map. This area often has either a Leaper or a Bastion patrolling in the Main Street area just to the north, so be careful.

On the west side of Plaza Rosa, you'll spot an open door with a faded sign above it that says "Caffe Da Rosa". Head inside, walk behind the counter, and look towards the right side of it to spot a yellow-marked espresso machine you can interact with and "Take espresso parts".

Image 1 of 2 Look for the building on the west side of the plaza with the faded Caffe Da Rosa sign (Image credit: Embark Studios) Grab the espresso machine parts from the counter inside (Image credit: Embark Studios)

Doing so will produce the said espresso machine parts, which you'll have to pick up and extract with you. Thankfully, there's an extract point right outside the door to the cafe, so take the zipline down, hit the button, and simply hide out for a little while before you can bring the parts back to Apollo in Speranza, completing the quest. Job well done.