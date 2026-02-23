When you help Celeste discover the contaminated water in the Water Troubles quest in Arc Raiders, naturally, she asks you to track down the source of the problem. This involves sending you to a hotspot on Dam Battlegrounds, which is what the Source of the Contamination quest is all about.

This isn't a particularly hard quest—you can figure out the location from its thumbnail—but you'll need to interact with a very specific spot, and it can be dangerous to reach, so here's what you need to do.

How to complete Source of the Contamination in Arc Raiders

As the quest objective explains, begin by heading to the Water Treatment Building in the centre of Dam Battlegrounds. You're specifically looking for the flood spill intake on the north side of the facility near the Swamp. This is a small body of (gross) water surrounded by concrete ramps, built into the side of the Water Treatment Building, level with the swamp. You'll need to return to the flood spill intake in the A Toxic Trail quest, so take note.

Once you're here, you need to interact with the yellow barrel in the water, which is leaking pollutants. With that objective complete, you're then free to leave, so your best exit is the nearby Central Swamp Lift, just a short walk north. Beware that there can sometimes be a Rocketeer prowling the extract, though. While you're here, keep an eye out for mushrooms for Scrappy, since you'll need 12 for his final upgrade and they're a pain to find.

I'm sorry to report that the rewards you'll get for turning this quest into Celeste aren't very exciting. You'll get five Steel Springs, five Duct Tape, and a Mod Component. Handy crafting materials, sure, but it's not that interesting, is it?