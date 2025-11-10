Completing the Straight Record quest in Arc Raiders isn't all that challenging, except that you have to track down three power switch locations to turn off an old EMP trap Celeste left in Dam Battlegrounds. She's worried this trap might pose a hazard to exploring Raiders, so she requests that you take care of it.

You'll first have to find the EMP trap in Victory Ridge (West Broken Ridge) and then go to each switch location in turn to power it down. All that said, here's how to complete Straight Record in Arc Raiders and locate the three power switches.

Reach Victory Ridge and find the Old EMP trap

You can find the EMP trap north of the Hydroponic Dome Complex (Image credit: Embark Studios)

First off, you'll have to head to an area near West Broken Ridge, southwest of the ridge itself on the map, or directly north of the Hydroponic Dome Complex. The ridge is in the north of the map in case you've never visited.

Investigate the trap to start the next step (Image credit: Embark Studios)

Here, you'll find a small antenna (the EMP trap in question, also pictured above), which you need to investigate to move onto the next mission step, finding and activating three nearby switches so you can turn it off.

Disable the first power switch

The first power switch is to the north on a rocky mound visible from the EMP trap (Image credit: Embark Studios)

The first power switch location is on a rocky hill just to the north/northeast of the trap—it's easy to spot since it's a flashing yellow box. Climb up and interact with it to shut off the switch.

Disable the second power switch

The second power switch in on the first floor of a ruined house to the east, also visible from the trap (Image credit: Embark Studios)

The second switch is on the first-floor balcony of a ruined house to the east of the trap. The building itself is very easy to spot, so simply clamber up and interact with the yellow box to disable the second switch.

Disable the third power switch

The third power switch is back down the trail to the south of the EMP trap, going towards Hydroponic Dome Complex (Image credit: Embark Studios)

The third power switch is actually to the south of the trap. If you head back down the trail towards the Hydroponic Dome Complex, you'll find the last yellow-flashing box close to the path. Interact to turn it off.

Now all you need to do is return to the EMP trap and shut it down to complete the quest.