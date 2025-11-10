How to complete Straight Record in Arc Raiders
Disarm the EMP trap in Dam Battlegrounds for Celeste.
Completing the Straight Record quest in Arc Raiders isn't all that challenging, except that you have to track down three power switch locations to turn off an old EMP trap Celeste left in Dam Battlegrounds. She's worried this trap might pose a hazard to exploring Raiders, so she requests that you take care of it.
You'll first have to find the EMP trap in Victory Ridge (West Broken Ridge) and then go to each switch location in turn to power it down. All that said, here's how to complete Straight Record in Arc Raiders and locate the three power switches.
Reach Victory Ridge and find the Old EMP trap
First off, you'll have to head to an area near West Broken Ridge, southwest of the ridge itself on the map, or directly north of the Hydroponic Dome Complex. The ridge is in the north of the map in case you've never visited.
Here, you'll find a small antenna (the EMP trap in question, also pictured above), which you need to investigate to move onto the next mission step, finding and activating three nearby switches so you can turn it off.
Disable the first power switch
The first power switch location is on a rocky hill just to the north/northeast of the trap—it's easy to spot since it's a flashing yellow box. Climb up and interact with it to shut off the switch.
Disable the second power switch
The second switch is on the first-floor balcony of a ruined house to the east of the trap. The building itself is very easy to spot, so simply clamber up and interact with the yellow box to disable the second switch.
Disable the third power switch
The third power switch is actually to the south of the trap. If you head back down the trail towards the Hydroponic Dome Complex, you'll find the last yellow-flashing box close to the path. Interact to turn it off.
Now all you need to do is return to the EMP trap and shut it down to complete the quest.
