How to complete A Symbol of Unification in Arc Raiders
Hoist a flag at the Formicai Outpost for Celeste.
Completing A Symbol of Unification might be one of the most rewarding quests in Arc Raiders, relative to how much time it actually takes. The entire mission consists of two small tasks: finding a flag in a Raider outpost, and hoisting said flag above said outpost. Doing this gets you the Aviator outfit (that one with the headphones), so it's well worth the time.
In this quest, Celeste asks you to head to the Formicai Outpost on Dam Battlegrounds to do your flag waving. Finding the flag is pretty straightforward, but you might be struggling with where to hoist it. Either way, I'll run through the whole A Symbol of Unification quest below.
Since you're not extracting anything, it might be worth bringing a free loadout, especially as the trek to Formicai can be quite long if you get an inconvenient spawn.
Locate the flag at the Formicai Outpost
First off, head to Formicai Outpost in the south of Dam Battlegrounds, on the rocky mound to the south, above the Scrap Yard. The easiest way to get inside is to follow the trail up the hill that leads around to its southern end, where you'll find the entrance.
Just as you enter, look to your right for a medical gurney with a yellow-marked backpack on it. Interact with this to get the Raider Flag item.
Hoist the flag on the small platform overlooking the Red Lake
Now, you need to raise the flag above the outpost. Continue through into the main cylindrical room and go straight ahead out onto the exterior northeast balcony overlooking Red Lake. On the left side of this platform, you'll find a pole you can interact with to hoist the flag.
That's it, quest done! Head back to Celeste to get your reward, including the Aviator outfit.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Arc Raiders Field Depots: Where to find 'em
Arc Raiders Field Crates: How to use 'em
Arc Raiders Greasing Her Palms: Cartographer
Arc Raiders A Reveal in Ruins: Buried City pharmacies
Arc Raiders The Root of the Matter: Room with a view
Arc Raiders Armored Transports: Loot patrol cars
Arc Raiders best skills: Survive the surface
Arc Raiders Expeditions: Retire your Raider
Sean's first PC games were Full Throttle and Total Annihilation and his taste has stayed much the same since. When not scouring games for secrets or bashing his head against puzzles, you'll find him revisiting old Total War campaigns, agonizing over his Destiny 2 fit, or still trying to finish the Horus Heresy. Sean has also written for EDGE, Eurogamer, PCGamesN, Wireframe, EGMNOW, and Inverse.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.