Unlike What We Left Behind or Greasing Her Palms, the Armored Transports quest in Arc Raiders sounds nice and simple: just go to Blue Gate's Checkpoint area and open a patrol car. But if you've already attempted it yourself, you'll know it's not that straightforward.

Not only is it somewhat confusing as to what an armored patrol car even is, it's also really easy to break this quest. If you die with the Patrol Car Key and lose it, it's not a guarantee you'll be able to acquire another one anytime soon.

Because of this, I strongly recommend against using a free loadout—grab a cheap kit just so you have a safe pocket to store the key card in, or simply don't bring a loadout augment at all.

How to complete Armored Transports in Arc Raiders

The first thing you need to do is reach the Checkpoint location on Blue Gate, which is at the center of the map. Once you're at Checkpoint, search the guardpost booths across the main road to find the Armored Patrol Key Card in a pile of papers on the desks—the video above shows what you're looking for. Remember to place the key in your safe pocket in case you die.

Key in hand, head north towards the tunnel's Outer Gates area. You're looking for an armored van with a locked door at the back (they look like bulky, military green Volkswagen Campervans). As shown in the video above, check the following locations:

On the right side of the road at the entrance to the tunnel, near the hanging road signs.

Through the armored door on the right side, just a few paces past the first patrol car location.

Halfway into the tunnel on the right side, next to a low barricade.

On the left side of the road where it opens up, near the roundabout at the center.

On the right side of the road, just past the previous location, closer to the roundabout at the center of the tunnels.

Against the right-hand wall to the right of the roundabout, near the back of the tunnel—there are actually two here.

Be warned that the tunnels and Checkpoint are a very hostile area. In fact, there's often a Bastion inside right next to most of the armored patrol cars. If the locked car isn't at the entrance where it's safe, and you're not ready to fight hordes of Arc (or don't feel like you can sneak past), then it's not a bad idea to extract and try again next round, where the car you need will hopefully be easier to reach—just don't lose your key.

In the event that you do lose your key, you'll face a bit of an issue. You can find replacement keys from random containers across Blue Gate, though it's all down to luck. After happening across one in Village, I recommend checking there, or in raider camps, lockers, or even the other vehicles in the area.