Clamoring for Attention is one of the many brand-new quests in Arc Raiders' Flashpoint update, and it involves quite a bit of legwork. Shani has somehow only just caught on to the fact that the machines are attracted to noise, so she believes you can use sirens, horns, and even a boombox to test her theory out.

She's right, of course, we all knew it, but that doesn't make completing the Clamoring for Attention quest any easier. Not least because you're looking for three different locations spread across Blue Gate.

How to complete Clamoring for Attention in Arc Raiders

First things first, you will need to bring or loot three Wires and one Battery to be able to complete two of the three quest steps. I recommend bringing them with you to save time, but you can find them mid-run, too, of course. Wires and Batteries can be found in tech like computers, server boxes, and control panels, more commonly located in Technological and Electrical areas.

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You can complete these steps in any order, but I'll go through them in the order the quest displays them. Depending on where you spawn, you might want to tackle the quest differently.

Warehouse Complex siren location

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Embark) (Image credit: Embark)

You'll need three Wires to complete this stage. Once you've got them, head to the roof of the Warehouse Complex near the centre of Blue Gate, where you'll find a tall pole on the north corner. At the base of this pole, you'll see a small yellow siren. Interact with it to use your three Wires to repair it and sound the klaxon.

Activating the emergency siren will, of course, make a lot of noise. I didn't have any issues, but it could attract other players or machines to your location.

Village boombox location