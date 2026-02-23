The southern end of Dam Battlegrounds is rarely used and doesn't even have much loot to pilfer, so I don't blame you for not knowing your way around it. But Arc Raiders' Keeping the Memory quest puts that knowledge to the test as you're instructed to find a specific wreckage in the Formicai Hills.

Even once you've found the correct wreckage hiding in the forest at the edge of the map, you then need to find a missing helmet, and that's much easier said than done. Why? Because what you actually need to find is the correct bush it's hiding in.

Don't worry, I'll explain where you need to look to restore the memorial in the Formicai Hills below.

How to complete Keeping the Memory in Arc Raiders

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Embark) (Image credit: Embark)

First, you need to head to Wreckage in the southeast of Dam Battlegrounds in the Formicai Hills. There are a few huts and wrecks around here, but you're looking for the main machine wreck at the centre—it's covered in graffiti.

To find the missing helmet, investigate the small shrub near the base of the tree on the north side, tucked between the two legs, next to the wires on the ground. Upon searching the bush, you'll find the missing helmet, which you then need to pick up and carry to place it on the short post on your right—you'll see the glowing blue prompt on the post.

Return the helmet to the memorial, and you'll have completed Keeping the Memory. It's that easy, at least once you know what you're actually looking for. Your nearest exit is the lift by Testing Annex to the northeast, though I'd recommend at least doing some looting to make the run worth your while.

Completing Keeping the Memory gives you five Simple Gun Parts, Duct Tape, and Magnets, which are all useful crafting materials, even if it's a boring reward after having you search a forest for a hat in a bush.