How to complete A Prime Specimen in Arc Raiders
Search the Arc Deforester.
Arc Raiders' Headwinds update has added seven new quests to complete, and A Prime Specimen might just be the most troublesome—and that's saying something given Movie Night sends you into a Shredder den and With a View requires some random Exodus items. The main issue is that A Prime Specimen seems to be bugged right now, though I'll explain that below.
The first step of A Prime Specimen is to obtain two Arc Powercells. These are the common Arc material used to craft shield charges, so you'll likely already have a stockpile that you can bring into a raid (that's what I did). Otherwise, you can find them on any Arc machine. So, grab two Arc Powercells and head into Blue Gate to find an Arc Deforester.
The biggest hurdle in the A Prime Specimen quest is finding and interacting with the Arc Defroster. Basically, you need to head to one of the three Arc Deforesters—the large, cylindrical wreckages—on the Blue Gate map, interact with a circuit in the main body, and then climb to the platform above.
There are three Arc Deforesters in Blue Gate, as shown in the map above, located in Adorned Wreckage and Barren clearing to the west, and near Ridgeline to the east.
As shown in the video above (I'm at the Deforester near Ridgeline, for reference), once you've reached an Arc Deforester, you need to:
- Climb into the main chamber and interact with the exposed circuit panel on the left side, consuming an Arc Powercell, which will activate flames to your right
- Wait for the fire to stop and interact with the circuit at the end of the chamber, consuming another Arc Powercell
- Go outside and climb to the higher platform leading back into the Deforester, and interact with the wall to search the back of the wreckage
The issue I and many others have run into is that the quest event isn't triggering correctly, meaning you won't be able to interact with the Arc Deforester. If this happens to you, you can check one of the other two Arc Deforester locations on Blue Gate, or end your run and try again. It's annoying, but it's the only solution right now.
