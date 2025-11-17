Where to find a Power Rod in Arc Raiders
Grab this rare material for Celeste's Tribute to Toledo quest.
Completing the Tribute to Toledo quest in Arc Raiders requires you to track down a Power Rod. If you're anything like me, this was the first you'd ever heard of this epic Exodus material, which is understandable considering you only get them in a few very specific ways, and they're just needed to craft Heavy Shields or Snap Hooks.
For this quest, I'd recommend bringing a safe pocket so you can immediately stow your Power Rod as soon as you get it. This is partly because the area I'm recommending can often be quite hostile. If you acquire the Power Rod through crafting or recycling instead, you simply deliver it to Celeste to finish up Tribute to Toledo straight away.
Arc Raiders Power Rod location
As Celeste comments when you enter a map with this quest active, the best place to find a Power Rod is near the Generator Halls area in northeast Dam Battlegrounds, specifically, in the Power Generation Complex just next door at the location marked above.
You might remember going to the Generator Hall in the Flickering Threat quest. This area is quite spicy due to both the number of players who seem to shoot it out here, and the Rocketeer that patrols the nearby extraction, so be cautious.
Either way, you'll want to head into the tunnels inside the complex and look for the big electrical cabinets, like the one above, which you can breach and search. There are a few of these in the big room with all of the terminals and machinery, plus a couple of others scattered around. These are where you'll most often find Power Rods.
Besides finding one, there are two other ways to get a Power Rod. You can recycle a Snap Hook, a legendary item, if you're lucky enough to have a spare (one of these is available in the Ninja Pack on page four of the Raider Deck) or a Heavy Shield. You can also craft one if you have a level three Refiner for:
- 2x Advanced Electrical Components
- 2x Arc Circuitry
Once you have a Power Rod, deliver it to Celeste to complete the quest. Or if you've already completed that quest you can use it to open the locked door near the Loading Bay on Dam Battlegrounds.
