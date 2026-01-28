The Combat Recon quest in Arc Raiders' new Headwinds update sees you exploring a familiar location: the Buried City. Despite how many trips you've undoubtedly taken here, it doesn't make scoping out locations to find cover spots any easier.

Similar to the With a View and Prime Specimen quests, you'll also have to nab an item to complete Combat Recon. In this case, it's a Spotter Relay, which is better than having to take down the Bombardier itself, I suppose. If you don't already have one, just look for the Bombardier's recon drones at Marano Park, Plaza Rosa, or Parking Garage.

Below, I'll go over the exact locations you need to visit to complete the Combat Recon quest. Take note that you can do these in any order, so head to whichever area you're closest to when you spawn in.

Combat Recon Main Street location

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Embark) (Image credit: Embark)

This is likely the hardest of the three locations to find, as the clue—Main Street—isn't all that helpful. To scope out this area, you need to reach the attic of the westernmost house in Plaza Rosa, in the south of the Buried City. Once inside the attic, interact with the prompt by the roof window overlooking the plaza itself to the east.

Be cautious around here as there's a chance of a Bombardier spawning where Main Street meets Plaza Rosa, and there's usually lots of players, too. I happened to encounter both.

Combat Recon Parking Garage location

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Embark) (Image credit: Embark)

Head to the roof of Parking Garage (there's a handy zipline) and head towards the southwestern side, where you'll find the stairwell. You need to interact with the prompt at the top of the stairs by the broken railing.

Just like the Main Street location, be careful of the potential Rocketeer or Bombardier prowling the area, as the rooftop is pretty exposed.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Combat Recon Marano Park location

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Embark) (Image credit: Embark)

Scoping out Marano Park is the easiest of the three objectives. All you need to do is enter the bus closest to the metro entrance inside Marano Park, looking towards Piazza Roma to the west. You'll see the prompt at the back door.

I recommend visiting the Marano Park objective last, given it's in the centre of the map and near a metro station, where you can exfil. Scope out the bus, then slinky on out of there, especially if there's a Bombardier or Leaper on the loose.

Where to find Spotters and get Spotter Relays

As mentioned, you'll also need to destroy two Spotters and collect at least one Spotter Relay to deliver to Shani. Note that this doesn't all need to be done in a single run, and you might already have a Spotter Relay to hand in.

Nevertheless, Spotters are the recon drones deployed by Bombardiers. You don't have to fight the Bombardier, but the Spotters will alert them all the same. You can find Bombardiers and their Spotters in three locations across the Buried City:

Parking Garage

Marano Park

Plaza Rosa/Main Street

You'll notice that these line up with all three of the locations you need to visit for the Combat Recon quest anyhow, so you might as well grab them while you're at it. If you're also grabbing Spotter Relays for the Trophy Display project, they will respawn shortly after you kill them, meaning you can farm Spotters as long as you don't kill the Bombardier.