How to complete Cold Storage in Arc Raiders

The Cold Storage quest in Arc Raiders is the second you'll have to complete on the new map of Stella Montis after In My Image , and this one sees you tracking down a J Kozma Ventures Container. This is located somewhere on the map, but Shani has no clues for you besides mentioning that the container will be marked with that name.

In a nice bit of luck, I found one of these containers (there might be multiple) right by an extraction point. Below I'll explain exactly where, and even though you have to exfil an item for the second stage of this quest, it might be worth just bringing a free loadout with the extraction point right by where you find the container.

Where to find a J Kozma Ventures Container in Arc Raiders

You can find the container opposite the Lobby Metro exfil point on the lower layer of Stella Montis (Image credit: Embark Studios)

There may very well be multiple of these in Stella Montis, but the J Kozma Ventures Container I found was in the Lobby Metro, marked at the location above, right by the metro platform where you can exfil.

This is the bottom layer of the map, which you can head down into via the metro entrances in the Lobby, or you can do what I did, and drop down through Loading Bay to the bottom level and follow the tunnels, though watch out for the Bastion.

Image 1 of 2 Interact with the end of the container opposite the exfil button on the platform (Image credit: Embark Studios) Exfil with the Old World Books for Shani (Image credit: Embark Studios)

This container is easy to spot because of its distinct white-ish colour, stacked, as it is, alongside blue containers. You can interact with the end of the container directly opposite the exfil call button and the platform. Doing this will produce some Old World Books and you'll get the objective to "Deliver the Rare Books to Shani".

Lucky there's an exfil point literally behind you, huh? Turn around, call the train, and bring the books back to Shani to finish the quest.