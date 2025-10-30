Where to find wires and batteries in Arc Raiders
Trash into Treasure.
As you'd imagine in a post-apocalyptic wasteland, wires and batteries are valuable crafting materials in Arc Raiders. Not only that, but they're also required for the Trash into Treasure quest for Shani, the second quest you can collect alongside Clearer Skies. You'll need six wires and one battery, which sounds like more than it actually is early on.
While the in-game tooltip gives you an idea of where to find wires and batteries, it's not that simple in practice. Don't fret, though, as there are actually a few tricks you can do to get these items in bulk.
Where to find wires and batteries in Arc Raiders
You can find wires and batteries most commonly in any container inside Electrical and Technological areas. Check Control Tower, Research & Administration, and Power Generation Complex on the Dam Battlegrounds map, where you'll have the best luck inside the facility hallways. Prioritise looting items like computers, server boxes, and other tech.
However, there's also a good chance of finding both wires and batteries in the computers inside the Field Depot locations.
You can also find both items on the other maps, of course, like Space Travel and Research on Buried City, or Fuel Control and the various Towers on Spaceport, though you have to play several runs before you'll unlock these later maps.
As well as finding wires and batteries directly, you can also recycle other tech to turn it into these materials. I've found that plenty of green and blue quality recyclable materials found in Electrical and Technological areas also break down into several wires, like heatsinks, cooling fans, power cables, and industrial batteries. In other words, look out for these items too and recycle them to get the more basic wires and batteries you need.
If you're playing with friends, you can also drop these items for each other. Once you've completed the Trash into Treasure quest, because the required items aren't actually consumed when you turn them in, take the wires and batteries into your next raid and drop them for your friend, too.
