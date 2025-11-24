The Communication Hideout quest in Arc Raiders has a few tricky steps, one of which involves locating a missing battery cell around the Red Tower, while another involves tracking down a terminal concealed around the outside of the building. On the plus side, though, this quest doesn't require you to extract anything, so you can bring a free loadout .

On the whole, it's a pretty straightforward quest all centered in and around Red Tower, so here's how to complete it and overcome those trickier stages, like finding the missing battery cell and the antenna terminal.

Find the missing battery cell and power up the generator

The battery is located in a box to the northeast of Red Tower (Image credit: Embark Studios)

First off, you'll need to head to the Red Tower location in the south of the Buried City, where you'll then be asked to "Find the missing battery cell". This is located in a metal box in the street to the northeast of Red Tower, marked on the map above. You'll find a yellow-marked metal box against the side of a boarded-up kiosk next to a palm tree—this resembles the boxes you've found previous quest items in. Simply interact with it to produce the missing battery cell.

Image 1 of 4 The box with the battery is just against the kiosk outside (Image credit: Embark Studios) Interact with the box to get the battery (Image credit: Embark Studios) Pick it up and install it in the generator behind you (Image credit: Embark Studios) Interact with the power switch on the generator to turn it on (Image credit: Embark Studios)

Now you need to "install the battery cell in the generator". Turn around from the box and the kiosk to spot a small generator on the street wired up to the tower (right next to the subway entrance), with a slot where you can place the battery, similar to when opening a Field Crate at a depot. Once that's done, hit the switch on the end of the generator to "enable power", and you're ready to head up into the tower

Boot the antenna terminal near the Red Tower

The terminal is on the outside platform on the upper level of the Red Tower (Image credit: Embark Studios)

The final step is to boot the antenna terminal on the Red Tower, and this is quite tricky to locate. Go inside the Red Tower through the window just right of the generator, climb the stairs and head out onto the roof platform, using the ladder to climb to the upper level.

Image 1 of 2 Climb up onto the exterior platform and go around the corner (Image credit: Embark Studios) Interact with the terminal to complete the quest (Image credit: Embark Studios)

Now turn immediately right, head along the platform around the outside of the Red Tower and go around the corner to find the yellow-marked terminal. Interact with this and you've completed the quest.