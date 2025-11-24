How to complete Communication Hideout in Arc Raiders
Help Shani repair the Red Tower relay in the Buried City.
The Communication Hideout quest in Arc Raiders has a few tricky steps, one of which involves locating a missing battery cell around the Red Tower, while another involves tracking down a terminal concealed around the outside of the building. On the plus side, though, this quest doesn't require you to extract anything, so you can bring a free loadout.
On the whole, it's a pretty straightforward quest all centered in and around Red Tower, so here's how to complete it and overcome those trickier stages, like finding the missing battery cell and the antenna terminal.
Find the missing battery cell and power up the generator
First off, you'll need to head to the Red Tower location in the south of the Buried City, where you'll then be asked to "Find the missing battery cell". This is located in a metal box in the street to the northeast of Red Tower, marked on the map above. You'll find a yellow-marked metal box against the side of a boarded-up kiosk next to a palm tree—this resembles the boxes you've found previous quest items in. Simply interact with it to produce the missing battery cell.
Now you need to "install the battery cell in the generator". Turn around from the box and the kiosk to spot a small generator on the street wired up to the tower (right next to the subway entrance), with a slot where you can place the battery, similar to when opening a Field Crate at a depot. Once that's done, hit the switch on the end of the generator to "enable power", and you're ready to head up into the tower
Boot the antenna terminal near the Red Tower
The final step is to boot the antenna terminal on the Red Tower, and this is quite tricky to locate. Go inside the Red Tower through the window just right of the generator, climb the stairs and head out onto the roof platform, using the ladder to climb to the upper level.
Now turn immediately right, head along the platform around the outside of the Red Tower and go around the corner to find the yellow-marked terminal. Interact with this and you've completed the quest.
Sean's first PC games were Full Throttle and Total Annihilation and his taste has stayed much the same since. When not scouring games for secrets or bashing his head against puzzles, you'll find him revisiting old Total War campaigns, agonizing over his Destiny 2 fit, or still trying to finish the Horus Heresy. Sean has also written for EDGE, Eurogamer, PCGamesN, Wireframe, EGMNOW, and Inverse.
