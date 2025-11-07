Similar to What We Left Behind, the Greasing Her Palms mission is one of a select few that send you to three different maps to complete its objectives in Arc Raiders. Unsurprisingly, it's time-consuming, and that often goes hand in hand with eating a bullet topside and losing all your loot.

Instead of stumbling around Dam Battlegrounds, Spaceport, and Buried City, here's exactly where you need to go to complete each step of Greasing Her Palms. Take note that you'll need to hang onto the Dam Surveillance Key that Celeste gives you upon accepting this quest because you'll need it to complete the relevant objective.

How to complete Greasing Her Palms in Arc Raiders

You'll need to visit three specific locations across three different maps for Greasing Her Palms, which'll take you quite some time. I recommend using a free loadout for the Spaceport and Buried City steps, but you'll want your own kit on Dam Battlegrounds because it's best to store the required Dam Surveillance Key inside your safe pocket in case you die.

Dam Battlegrounds: Water Treatment Control locked room

"On Dam Battlegrounds, visit the Locked Room in the Water Treatment Control building"

The Locked Room is located near the entrance to Water Treatment Control in the southwest of Dam Battlegrounds and requires the Dam Surveillance Key that you'll be given when you accept the Greasing Her Palms quest, but you can find more if you lose it.

Entering the building from the south:

Head through the main door and immediately turn right into a dark hallway. Turn right again and you'll see a locked door watched over by a security camera. Use your Dam Surveillance Key to open the Locked Room.

You'll complete this quest step right when you walk inside the room, though you might as well loot it while you're here. Locked rooms like this one tend to have good loot; I was pretty pleased with a free Bobcat.

Spaceport: Rocket Assembly thrusters

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Embark) (Image credit: Embark)

"On Spaceport, scope out the rocket thrusters outside the Rocket Assembly"

You'll find the rocket in the open sand between Rocket Assembly and Control Tower A6 on Spaceport. In fact, because you specifically need to see the thrusters, you'll need to go to the southwest end of the rocket, which is closer to Control Tower than it is to Rocket Assembly. It's a very open area, so beware of other players who might see you crossing the plaza.

Buried City: Space Travel Building barricaded room

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Embark) (Image credit: Embark)

"On Buried City, visit the barricaded area on floor 6 of the Space Travel Building"

This objective is very straightforward:

Head to Space Travel, just north of the centre of Buried City. Take the stairs on the ground floor until you reach the sixth floor—there are large numbers on the wall on each floor to help keep track. On floor six, turn right and walk past the JKN 'J. Kozma Ventures' sign on the wall, and take your second right into a boardroom.

Once you've been to each location on the three maps, you'll just have to return to Celeste in Speranza to earn your rewards—which, frankly, aren't all that exciting. It's just a lure grenade blueprint, three speaker components, and three electrical components. You'll need speaker components to craft lure grenades and the photoelectric cloak, but besides that they're pretty useless. Electrical components are more useful, since they're used for various recipes and workshop upgrades, as well as the Expedition Project.