An abandoned space-age facility may seem cool, but Spaceport is the most terrifying map for me in Arc Raiders, what with all the vulnerable open areas and tough Arcs lurking there. So when the A Lay of the Land mission sends you searching for LiDAR scanners with multiple quest steps to complete in a single round, I knew I had to do it quickly.

You're only given the rough areas to search and you definitely don't want to spend more time there than you need to. So, here's where you need to look to find the required shipping notes and scanners to complete A Lay of the Land.

How to complete A Lay of the Land in Arc Raiders

The A Lay of the Land mission has two main steps: finding shipping notes in Jiangsu Warehouse and locating LiDAR scanners in Control Tower A6. It's important to note that you need to extract with the scanner quest item to tick this quest off, so I recommend against a free loadout so that you have access to a safe pocket. You can place the scanner in your safe pocket so you don't lose it if you die, forcing you to return on another run.

Find the shipping notes in the foreman's office

You can find the shipping notes on a desk in the foreman's office overlooking the sand-filled storage area, which is on the second floor of the Jiangsu Warehouse, located in the northwest corner of Spaceport.

Since Jiangsu Warehouse isn't a key location on the map and is pretty far away, it's likely to be quiet at least. Be on the lookout for other players also working on this quest though.

Locate the scanners on the upper floor of Control Tower A6

You'll find the scanners in a small metal box behind small walls on the second floor of Control Tower A6. Importantly, it's not on the top floor, so you don't need a key:

Head in through the main entrance and go left, past the statue Take the staircase behind the door Exit into the upper floor and turn right, then right again past the zipline to find the divider walls hiding the scanners.

Search the box and you'll find the LiDAR scanner quest item, which you need to collect and extract with. Don't forget and leave it in the box, or you'll need to return for it in another run.