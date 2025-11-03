With objectives that give a clear, named location to head to, you wouldn't think that the With a Trace quest in Arc Raiders would be so difficult; it's not like What We Left Behind's more cryptic tasks. That said, the area is massive and all looks rather samey, oh, and it's often filled with dangerous robots and other players who may or may not blast you.

Once you know where to look, though, it's not too much work. You don't even need to walk very far between each step, nor do you need to bring any specific items in or out—that's why I recommend bringing a free loadout. Below, I'll go over how to complete With a Trace so you're not as lost as I was.

How to complete With a Trace in Arc Raiders

Your first task is to reach Barren Clearing, which is basically an Arc graveyard on the western edge of Blue Gate. The issue here is that this quest step automatically progresses from a surprising distance away—I was in Adorned Wreckage, so I wasted time searching here first. Here's what you need to do instead:

Find signs of who brought down the Arc machines in Barren Clearing

Head to Barren Clearing to the west of Blue Gate, directly west of Raider's Refuge, and you'll find a large Arc robot with paint on its legs. You need to interact with the broken leg just southwest of the robot's body at the centre of Barren Clearing—you'll see a much lighter grey object that looks like a radar dish attached to it.

Inspect the Adorned Wreckage and the communications device

The next step is a bit misleading, as you don't actually need to inspect the wreckage itself; just head to Adorned Wreckage to the southeast of Barren Clearing, past Trapper's Glade, and you'll see what looks like a colourful rocket covered in graffiti. Be warned that there's often Arc around here, including a leaper, and sometimes even players, thanks to nearby spawns and other quest objectives placed nearby, like A First Foothold.

Once here, you need to interact with the yellow computer on the makeshift desk against a smaller, rocket-like wreck right next to the titular Adorned Wreckage. Do that, and you've completed With a Trace whether you extract alive or not.