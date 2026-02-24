How to complete Stable Housing in Arc Raiders
Crack open the safe in Stella Montis.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
Stable Housing, one of the new quests in Arc Raiders' Shrouded Sky update, once again sends us into the deathtrap that is Stella Montis. This time, it's your job to open a safe in the Security Bridge for Tian Wen. Given you have permission to peek inside the safe, you wouldn't think it would be so tricky.
While the first few steps are pretty straightforward, eventually you'll need to search for an alternate way into the safe. Luckily, it's not actually that much extra work once you know where to look.
How to complete Stable Housing in Arc Raiders
The first thing you need to do in Stable Housing is head over to the Security Bridge building in the Lobby to the north of Stella Montis. Once here:
- Go to the third floor and search the room opposite the stairwell, and interact with the safe on the desk in the back right corner.
- Walk up the stairs to the fourth floor to find the control room opposite the stairwell, where you can print an access card to the safe using the terminal on your right.
Tian Wen's plan doesn't work, and you're left to your own devices to find an alternative way into the safe. To do this, return to the safe on the third floor, and interact with the note board on the wall to the right of the doorway. This board is very tucked away between the wall and a terminal, but you'll be able to inspect the notes to find the code, letting you interact with the safe once again to crack it open.
Opening the safe, you'll find the Project Heartwood Blueprints quest item, which you'll need to pick up and extract with to deliver to Tian Wen. A safe pocket is always a good idea, but the Security Bridge is right next to an extraction, so just head down to the bottom floor and out the main door to find the subway stairs northwards.
For completing Stable Housing, you'll earn five Seeker Grenades and Lure Grenades, and a Snap Hook. Not too shabby, all things considered.
Arc Raiders roadmap: New and improved
Arc Raiders best skills: Survive the surface
Arc Raiders best weapons: Just don't lose them
Arc Raiders Expeditions: Retire your Raider
Arc Raiders quests: All the missions and how to beat 'em
Arc Raiders Field Depots: Where to find 'em
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Rory has made the fatal error of playing way too many live service games at once, and somehow still finding time for everything in between. Sure, he’s an expert at Destiny 2, Call of Duty, and more, but at what cost? He’s even sunk 1,000 hours into The Elder Scrolls Online over the years. At least he put all those hours spent grinding challenges to good use over the years as a freelancer and guides editor. In his spare time, he’s also an avid video creator, often breaking down the environmental design of his favourite games. If you can’t track him down, he’s probably lost in a cave with a bunch of dwarves shouting “rock and stone” to no end.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.