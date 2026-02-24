Stable Housing, one of the new quests in Arc Raiders' Shrouded Sky update, once again sends us into the deathtrap that is Stella Montis. This time, it's your job to open a safe in the Security Bridge for Tian Wen. Given you have permission to peek inside the safe, you wouldn't think it would be so tricky.

While the first few steps are pretty straightforward, eventually you'll need to search for an alternate way into the safe. Luckily, it's not actually that much extra work once you know where to look.

How to complete Stable Housing in Arc Raiders

The first thing you need to do in Stable Housing is head over to the Security Bridge building in the Lobby to the north of Stella Montis. Once here:

Go to the third floor and search the room opposite the stairwell, and interact with the safe on the desk in the back right corner.

Walk up the stairs to the fourth floor to find the control room opposite the stairwell, where you can print an access card to the safe using the terminal on your right.

Tian Wen's plan doesn't work, and you're left to your own devices to find an alternative way into the safe. To do this, return to the safe on the third floor, and interact with the note board on the wall to the right of the doorway. This board is very tucked away between the wall and a terminal, but you'll be able to inspect the notes to find the code, letting you interact with the safe once again to crack it open.

Opening the safe, you'll find the Project Heartwood Blueprints quest item, which you'll need to pick up and extract with to deliver to Tian Wen. A safe pocket is always a good idea, but the Security Bridge is right next to an extraction, so just head down to the bottom floor and out the main door to find the subway stairs northwards.

For completing Stable Housing, you'll earn five Seeker Grenades and Lure Grenades, and a Snap Hook. Not too shabby, all things considered.