How to complete Water Troubles in Arc Raiders
Find out what's up with the water in Dam Battlegrounds.
Completing Water Troubles in Arc Raiders shouldn't give you too many problems once you've found the Flood Access Tunnel location. Just like Market Correction or A Reveal in Ruins, it's a simple two-parter consisting of tracking down a location and then interacting with an object inside—no item extraction needed, thankfully.
The quest itself gives you a pretty big clue as to where to find the Flood Access Tunnel, mentioning that it's underneath Red Lake Balcony, but this isn't technically correct. The tunnel is a little ways off to the side of the balcony, explaining why this might be tripping you up. So, here's how to complete Water Troubles in Arc Raiders.
Locate the Flood Access Tunnel under the Red Lake Balcony
The first step is pretty straightforward; you'll want to head into the big basin area in the east of the Dam Battlegrounds map—be careful if the Harvester event is active, because this is where the queen likes to patrol. You're looking for a big open pipe directly to the east of the Control Tower, built into the lower part of the dam.
If you're struggling to find a place to descend, then Red Lake Balcony has lots of ladders and ziplines. Then it's simply a case of following the wall of the balcony west until you find this big pipe at the top of a slope, though do watch out for the Rocketeer that often patrols Red Lake Balcony's extraction point.
Equally, you could descend further up the dam, then follow it southwest to find the pipe. Climb inside to complete the first step.
Find the Intake to the District's Water Supply
Now you need to follow the pipe into the open room, the District's Water Supply, where you'll find a pipe running into a murky pool of water, with the option to "Sample Water" displayed when you get close. Do that and you'll have completed the quest.
Arc Raiders Field Depots: Where to find 'em
Arc Raiders Field Crates: How to use 'em
Arc Raiders dog collar: Train Scrappy
Arc Raiders best skills: Survive the surface
Arc Raiders Expeditions: Retire your Raider
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Sean's first PC games were Full Throttle and Total Annihilation and his taste has stayed much the same since. When not scouring games for secrets or bashing his head against puzzles, you'll find him revisiting old Total War campaigns, agonizing over his Destiny 2 fit, or still trying to finish the Horus Heresy. Sean has also written for EDGE, Eurogamer, PCGamesN, Wireframe, EGMNOW, and Inverse.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.