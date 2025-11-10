Completing Water Troubles in Arc Raiders shouldn't give you too many problems once you've found the Flood Access Tunnel location. Just like Market Correction or A Reveal in Ruins , it's a simple two-parter consisting of tracking down a location and then interacting with an object inside—no item extraction needed, thankfully.

The quest itself gives you a pretty big clue as to where to find the Flood Access Tunnel, mentioning that it's underneath Red Lake Balcony, but this isn't technically correct. The tunnel is a little ways off to the side of the balcony, explaining why this might be tripping you up. So, here's how to complete Water Troubles in Arc Raiders.

Locate the Flood Access Tunnel under the Red Lake Balcony

You can find the Flood Access Tunnel pipe directly to the east of the Control Tower on the basin floor (Image credit: Embark Studios)

The first step is pretty straightforward; you'll want to head into the big basin area in the east of the Dam Battlegrounds map—be careful if the Harvester event is active, because this is where the queen likes to patrol. You're looking for a big open pipe directly to the east of the Control Tower, built into the lower part of the dam.

If you're struggling to find a place to descend, then Red Lake Balcony has lots of ladders and ziplines. Then it's simply a case of following the wall of the balcony west until you find this big pipe at the top of a slope, though do watch out for the Rocketeer that often patrols Red Lake Balcony's extraction point.

You're looking for a big pipe at the top of a slope (Image credit: Embark Studios)

Equally, you could descend further up the dam, then follow it southwest to find the pipe. Climb inside to complete the first step.

Find the Intake to the District's Water Supply

Image 1 of 2 Continue through the pipe into the open room (Image credit: Embark Studios) Interact with the pipe going into the pool to sample the water (Image credit: Embark Studios)

Now you need to follow the pipe into the open room, the District's Water Supply, where you'll find a pipe running into a murky pool of water, with the option to "Sample Water" displayed when you get close. Do that and you'll have completed the quest.