Completing the Paving the Way quest in Arc Raiders requires you to find an ENELICA building, and no, before now, I had no idea what that was either. You can find one of these buildings on Dam Battlegrounds, Buried City, and Blue Gate, but it's understandable, amidst dodging Arc and Raider bullets, that you might not have noticed them.

After this step, you'll have to go to Buried City and find another tricky location there. Below, I'll walk you through each step of the quest, including finding that ENELICA building. Since you don't have to extract anything this time, you can bring a free loadout , and the way I suggest doing it below splits it into two runs anyway.

Go to any ENELICA building

Water Treatment Control on Dam Battlegrounds is an ENELICA building (Image credit: Embark Studios)

While there are apparently ENELICA buildings in Buried City and Blue Gate as well, the easiest one to find is the Water Treatment Control building in Dam Battlegrounds, not least of which because you'll also have to go here for the new A Toxic Trail quest you get from Shani, so you can kill two birds with one stone.

Image 1 of 2 The notice board is to the right of the entrance at the south end of the building (Image credit: Embark Studios) Interact with it to complete this stage (Image credit: Embark Studios)

You'll want to approach the building from the main entrance to its south, where you'll see ENELICA written on the wall, and then you'll get the objective to "search for a notice board with a note from the researcher," which, thankfully, is just to the right of the main entrance into the building. Simply interact with the board to complete this step. The next step is on Buried City, so you can now extract.

Reach the top floor above the Convinio in Piazza Roma

Head to the rooftop of the two big apartment buildings in southwest Piazza Roma (Image credit: Embark Studios)

Nope, I don't know what a Convinio is either, but you need to go to the big apartment buildings in the south of Piazza Roma on Buried City, and climb to the top floor via the stairs or the zipline, depending on which of the two buildings you ascend. You likely came here previously during the Unexpected Iniative quest. Also make sure to watch out for the rocketeer who often patrols the rooftop before you step onto it.

Image 1 of 2 Drop to the lower of the two rooftops then follow the scrap bridge back inside the building (Image credit: Embark Studios) Keep going through the next doorway to find the researcher's terminal in the southeasternmost room (Image credit: Embark Studios)

Your next objective will be to "find the researcher's flat and search for any research data". This flat is also located on the top floor, so you need to:

Drop down to the lower of the two connected rooftops. Head across the scrap bridge back into the building (below the higher up rooftop). Go straight on through the next room into another with computer consoles in the southeasternmost corner of the building Interact with the yellow-marked console on your right.

Do this to get the data and complete the quest.